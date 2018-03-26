EOCO probing GHC80,000 Gomoa East funeral expenses – Aquinas

General News of Wednesday, 25 April 2018

Source: citinewsroom.com

The Economic and Organised Crimes Office is probing what led to the GHC80,000 funeral expenditure

A former Central Regional Minister, Aquinas Tawiah Quansah, has disclosed that the Economic and Organised Crimes Office (EOCO) has initiated investigations into circumstances that led to the GHS80,000 funeral expenditure on the late Gomoa East District Chief Executive, Isaac Kinglsey Ehun-Armah.

Mr. Tawiah Quansah, who was the regional minister in 2015 when the apparently large sum was spent said he approved the expenditure because it had already been sanctioned by the Assembly.

He told Citi News that “this particular case is under investigations because the Central Region’s EOCO called me for some clarification. They set up a committee and they brought their quantities and eventually, there was a budget overran.”

It emerged on Tuesday that the Gomoa East District Assembly in the Central Region, could not provide documents to auditors to support the payment of monies back into the state coffers, after over GHc80, 000 was expended from the Common Fund on the funeral of a former District Chief Executive [DCE] in 2015.

According to the 2015 Auditor General’s report, the budget for the funeral of the late DCE, Kingsley Ahunu-Armah, shot up from an initial GHc9, 000 to more than GHc80,000. The PAC later explained that the initial budget was actually Gh90,000 and not Ghc9,000 as reported earlier, which means the Ghc81,000 was less than the initial budget.

Appearing before the Public Accounts Committee on Tuesday in Takoradi in the Western Region, Accountant for the Assembly, Ebenezer Mensah, justified the difference in expenditure, and has been asked to provide additional documents.

Later on Eyewitness News however, PAC officials say the disagreements over the expenditure had been settled, adding that, their interest was not to establish whether the amount spent on the funeral was high or not.

PAC scolds MMDAs over financial mismanagement

In February 2018, various state institutions incurred the wrath of the Public Accounts Committee for blatantly flouting the country’s financial regulations.

Members of the PAC raised serious concerns about the continuous mismanagement of resources disbursed to state institutions particularly the Regional Coordinating Councils, Metropolitan, Municipal and District Assemblies.

Members of the PAC raised serious concerns about the continuous mismanagement of resources disbursed to state institutions particularly the Regional Coordinating Councils, Metropolitan, Municipal and District Assemblies.

The PAC, is chaired by Deputy Minority Leader, James Klutse Avedzie, and members of the committee raised the concern at a sitting in Tamale when they were reviewing the Auditor General’s 2015/2016 report of public institutions.