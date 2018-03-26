Home | News | BoG rules out extending recapitalisation deadline for banks

BoG rules out extending recapitalisation deadline for banks

Dan Soko

Business News of Wednesday, 25 April 2018

Source: Myjoyonline.com

Dr Ernest Yedu AddisionGovernor of the Central Bank, Dr Ernest Yedu Addision

The Bank of Ghana (BoG) has indicated it would not extend the December deadline for meeting the minimum capital requirement for banks.

The strong warning is coming at a time that some local banks are pushing for President Akufo-Addo to extend the deadline by four more years to 2022.

This has resulted in the President establishing a 10-member committee which should have started working by now to look into the concerns of local banks.

BoG’s stance on recapitalization deadline

Speaking in an interview with JOYBUSINESS, Head of Banking Supervision, Osei Gyasi said there are no plans for now to review that deadline.

“Come December 31, 2018, it is expected that every bank should have met the new capital requirement,” he said.

He added that as far as management of the Central Bank is concerned that directive to banks still stands.

Implications

For some industry experts, it is clear that the Bank of Ghana would stand its grounds in terms in terms of ensuring that every bank meets the new minimum capital requirement by December 31.

This has raised a lot of questions about the effectiveness of the presidential committee that was set up to look into several challenges facing the local banks.

Key among them would be, recommending to the President to possibly extend the deadline for local banks in meeting the new capital requirement of ¢400 million.

Are more 'troubled' banks going down?

There have been reports that two more banks could go down soon, while another bank could be put under administration. But the Bank of Ghana has rejected this report.

According to the Mr Gyasi, the current capital adequacy ratio report and industry statistics, do not support the rumours, insisting that the industry is safe and sound.

Cost of supporting troubled banks

It is believed that billions of Ghana cedis have gone into supporting troubled banks to continue their operations.

A document recently cited by JOYBUSINESS puts the amount of liquidity support for the ‘troubled’ banks at a little over ¢5 billion.

But the Head of Banking Supervision insists, the regulator is yet to establish the cost of these actions on Bank of Ghana’s finances.

BoG is also promising to be tough on enforcing its laws going forward to ensure that depositors funds are protected.

[embedded content]

[embedded content]

Click Here to Comment on this Article

Article tags

No tags for this article

About the Author:

Dan Soko
Dan Soko is a short story author and web content editor. He has work appearing or forthcoming in over a dozen venues, including GhanaScoop, Nigeria Daily News and CapitalBay. When he’s not frightening strangers with his post and writing, he’s most likely frightening his wife Mimi and their two mischievous cats: Buttons and Snaps. You can visit him at www.ghananation.com/author/webby.

Most Watched Videos

Faye Mpaebo 3

Faye Mpaebo 3

March 26, 2018
Omanbofuor

Omanbofuor

March 26, 2018
Game Of Marriage 2

Game Of Marriage 2

March 26, 2018

Most Read News

Nigerian Who Escaped Horrific Gas Explosion In Malaysia Shares Miracle Story

Nigerian Who Escaped Horrific Gas Explosion In Malaysia Shares Miracle Story

April 06, 2018
India: Man Kept Dead Mother's Body' For Years

India: Man Kept Dead Mother's Body' For Years

April 06, 2018
SAD NEWS... Former Kotoko Defender Kwaku Duah Is Dead

SAD NEWS... Former Kotoko Defender Kwaku Duah Is Dead

April 21, 2018
Driver Sentenced To Death For Killing British Missionary

Driver Sentenced To Death For Killing British Missionary

April 06, 2018
19 year-old jailed 10 years for defilement

19 year-old jailed 10 years for defilement

April 06, 2018
President George Weah Arrives In Ghana For 2-Day Visit

President George Weah Arrives In Ghana For 2-Day Visit

April 06, 2018

Best Of The Web



GFA Politics: Things Learned From George Afriyie's Sacking

April 24, 2018

PLB Spokesperson Tamimu Issah rubbishes reports that Elmina Sharks have been banned ten home matches

April 24, 2018

Salah Stars As Superb Liverpool Take Control Against Roma

April 24, 2018

Mourinho Rejected Salah When He Was At Chelsea

April 24, 2018

Bryan Acheampong Foundation Registers 5000 Constituents Onto NHIS

April 24, 2018

Tension At Aduman SHS  As Headmaster Assaults Teachers

April 24, 2018

998 Presidential Staffers: Let’s Not Confuse The Fact – ExLA Group Boss

April 24, 2018

Nyarkotey College Of Holistic Medicine Holds Public Lecture On Alternative Medicine

April 24, 2018

MOST POPULAR

Stupendous Richard Ofori Guides Maritzburg United Into Historic NedBank Cup Final

April 23, 2018

Northern Regional FA Chairman Abdulai Alhassan Donates To Division Two Clubs

April 23, 2018

CAF President Ahmad To Visit Otumfuo Osei Tutu II At Manhyia On Monday Afternoon

April 23, 2018

Liverpool's Salah Named PFA Player Of The Year

April 23, 2018

Dramatic Napoli Winner Puts Pressure On Juventus

April 23, 2018

Recent Comments

Most Popular Posts

I’m a changed person; I can’t sleep with Adjorlolo and son – Amarichest

April 22, 2018

Dare me with your ‘good’ English – Actress Rosemond Brown to critics

April 21, 2018

I ‘chop’ some Bhim nation girl and the ‘tonga’ was talking – Shatta Wale brags

April 20, 2018

My career is not dead; I am releasing an album tomorrow – Bisa Kdei

April 20, 2018

Actress: Juliet Ibrahim reveals her favorite ‘sex position’

April 13, 2018
>
News - Articles
Ghana Articles News
Go Up!