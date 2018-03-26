Home | News | Today at the News stands

Today at the News stands

Dan Soko

General News of Wednesday, 25 April 2018

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Graphic Today 4 25 18FrontPage headlines all captured in the 'papers'

Stories making headlines on the front pages in the major newspapers include:

Daily Graphic

- Decision irrevesible, Bank of Ghana stands by recapitalisation deadline

- 3 policemen interdicted for selling AK47 rifle to civilian

- Lawyer accomplice caged 12 years for land fraud

The New Crusading Guide

- NDC officials panic as group readies to drag them before Special Prosecutor

- Confessions ggalore in NPP

- Good Samaritan Traffic wardens beg for jobs

The Informer

-Akufo-Addo brided delegates?

- Akufo-Addo caught in a web of lies

- Death threats won't stop me - Dr Aning

The Daily Statesman

- 3 Policemaen arrested in illegal arms deal with robbers

- NDC reviews unity walk to level playing field for aspirants

- See your Lawyers to bail you - Wontumi to double slary NDC appointees

Today

- Gomoa East blows GHC 81k

- Nduom supports 8 students with GHC 80,000 to start business

-Sempe power of Attorney to journalist fake - GTC declares

Click Here to Comment on this Article

Article tags

No tags for this article

About the Author:

Dan Soko
Dan Soko is a short story author and web content editor. He has work appearing or forthcoming in over a dozen venues, including GhanaScoop, Nigeria Daily News and CapitalBay. When he’s not frightening strangers with his post and writing, he’s most likely frightening his wife Mimi and their two mischievous cats: Buttons and Snaps. You can visit him at www.ghananation.com/author/webby.

Most Watched Videos

Faye Mpaebo 3

Faye Mpaebo 3

March 26, 2018
Game Of Marriage 2

Game Of Marriage 2

March 26, 2018
Omanbofuor

Omanbofuor

March 26, 2018

Most Read News

Two granted GHC20,000.00 bail for defilement

April 23, 2018
I’m a changed person; I can’t sleep with Adjorlolo and son – Amarichest

I’m a changed person; I can’t sleep with Adjorlolo and son – Amarichest

April 22, 2018
Ghanaian Movies Now On DStv And GOtv

Ghanaian Movies Now On DStv And GOtv

April 21, 2018

Politics: George H.W. Bush hospitalized and in intensive care

April 23, 2018

Gov’t Rolls Out e-Gates Project At Ports

March 27, 2018
50-Yr Old Security Guard Jailed For Defilement

50-Yr Old Security Guard Jailed For Defilement

March 27, 2018

Best Of The Web



GFA Politics: Things Learned From George Afriyie's Sacking

April 24, 2018

PLB Spokesperson Tamimu Issah rubbishes reports that Elmina Sharks have been banned ten home matches

April 24, 2018

Salah Stars As Superb Liverpool Take Control Against Roma

April 24, 2018

Mourinho Rejected Salah When He Was At Chelsea

April 24, 2018

Bryan Acheampong Foundation Registers 5000 Constituents Onto NHIS

April 24, 2018

Tension At Aduman SHS  As Headmaster Assaults Teachers

April 24, 2018

998 Presidential Staffers: Let’s Not Confuse The Fact – ExLA Group Boss

April 24, 2018

Nyarkotey College Of Holistic Medicine Holds Public Lecture On Alternative Medicine

April 24, 2018

MOST POPULAR

Stupendous Richard Ofori Guides Maritzburg United Into Historic NedBank Cup Final

April 23, 2018

Northern Regional FA Chairman Abdulai Alhassan Donates To Division Two Clubs

April 23, 2018

CAF President Ahmad To Visit Otumfuo Osei Tutu II At Manhyia On Monday Afternoon

April 23, 2018

Liverpool's Salah Named PFA Player Of The Year

April 23, 2018

Dramatic Napoli Winner Puts Pressure On Juventus

April 23, 2018

Recent Comments

Most Popular Posts

I’m a changed person; I can’t sleep with Adjorlolo and son – Amarichest

April 22, 2018

Dare me with your ‘good’ English – Actress Rosemond Brown to critics

April 21, 2018

I ‘chop’ some Bhim nation girl and the ‘tonga’ was talking – Shatta Wale brags

April 20, 2018

My career is not dead; I am releasing an album tomorrow – Bisa Kdei

April 20, 2018

Actress: Juliet Ibrahim reveals her favorite ‘sex position’

April 13, 2018
>
News - Articles
Ghana Articles News
Go Up!