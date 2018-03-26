Home | News | 3 Police officers interdicted for selling weapons to criminals

3 Police officers interdicted for selling weapons to criminals

Dan Soko

General News of Wednesday, 25 April 2018

Source: citinewsroom.com

Police Officers Anonymous89The accused officers were interdicted on the directive of the IGP

The Inspector General of Police, David Asante Apeatu has directed the interdiction of three Police officers who allegedly sold a weapon, AK47 rifles to a civilian, believed to be an armed robber at Wejia in Accra.

The accused officers, Sargeant Stanley Mensah, Corporal Emmanuel Takyi of the Weija Police Station and Corporal Simon Osei of the Rapid Deployment Force are said to have connived and sold the weapon to a civilian, Ibrahim Tetteh.

According to a police statement, the officers and the civilian “would be processed for court without delay.”

The Police said the weapon has since been retrieved.

How the officers were exposed

According to reports, the suspected robbers had been involved in a motor accident, and while they were being transported to a hospital by an ex-police officer, they began complaining that they had left their gun behind, fearing that the officers they bought the guns from would be in trouble.

The ex-officer became suspicious and informed the police command to look into the matter.

The suspected officers believed to be involved in the criminal arrangement were found out and arrested for further investigations.

The Criminal Investigations Department (CID) took over investigations and found that 3 officers of the Ghana Police Service were behind the crime.

