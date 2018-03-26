Home | News | In Upper East Region: Curfew imposed on Bolga following renewed chieftaincy clashes

In Upper East Region: Curfew imposed on Bolga following renewed chieftaincy clashes

Dan Soko

A curfew has been imposed on the town of Bolgatanga in the Upper East region following renewed chieftaincy clashes.

Accra-based Class FM reports that there was tension between the feuding factions in the Atulbabisi community in Bolgatanga.

READ ALSO: Unemployment: Traffic wardens plead for new jobs after East Legon tunnel opens

The curfew became necessary following a serious scuffle between two royal gates on Tuesday, April 24.

Also, security has been beefed up in the community to prevent an escalation of the situation or any further clashes.

The chieftaincy dispute in Bolgatanga has been ongoing for the past five years, following the death of the Paramount Chief of Bolgatanga, Naba Martin Abilba III, in 2013.

The death of the Chief brought about tension in the town after his eldest son and another royal laid claim to the skin.

Several attempts by the Judicial Committee of the Upper East Regional House of Chiefs to settle the matter has proved futile.

READ ALSO: Crime: 3 Police officers arrested for renting out guns to armed robbers

Meanwhile, the case is currently pending at the Bolgatanga High Court.

Click Here to Comment on this Article

Article tags

No tags for this article

About the Author:

Dan Soko
Dan Soko is a short story author and web content editor. He has work appearing or forthcoming in over a dozen venues, including GhanaScoop, Nigeria Daily News and CapitalBay. When he’s not frightening strangers with his post and writing, he’s most likely frightening his wife Mimi and their two mischievous cats: Buttons and Snaps. You can visit him at www.ghananation.com/author/webby.

Most Watched Videos

Omanbofuor

Omanbofuor

March 26, 2018
Game Of Marriage 2

Game Of Marriage 2

March 26, 2018
Faye Mpaebo 3

Faye Mpaebo 3

March 26, 2018

Most Read News

Politics: George H.W. Bush hospitalized and in intensive care

April 23, 2018
BREAKING NEWS… Arsene Wenger To Leave Arsenal At End Of The Season

BREAKING NEWS… Arsene Wenger To Leave Arsenal At End Of The Season

April 20, 2018

Is There A Curse With Winning Big Money In The Lottery?

March 27, 2018
YouTube, Censorship and Nasim Aghdam

YouTube, Censorship and Nasim Aghdam

April 06, 2018

Actress: Juliet Ibrahim reveals her favorite ‘sex position’

April 13, 2018

Royal Baby: Duchess Of Cambridge Give Birth To Baby Boy

April 23, 2018

Best Of The Web



GFA Politics: Things Learned From George Afriyie's Sacking

April 24, 2018

PLB Spokesperson Tamimu Issah rubbishes reports that Elmina Sharks have been banned ten home matches

April 24, 2018

Salah Stars As Superb Liverpool Take Control Against Roma

April 24, 2018

Mourinho Rejected Salah When He Was At Chelsea

April 24, 2018

Bryan Acheampong Foundation Registers 5000 Constituents Onto NHIS

April 24, 2018

Tension At Aduman SHS  As Headmaster Assaults Teachers

April 24, 2018

998 Presidential Staffers: Let’s Not Confuse The Fact – ExLA Group Boss

April 24, 2018

Nyarkotey College Of Holistic Medicine Holds Public Lecture On Alternative Medicine

April 24, 2018

MOST POPULAR

Stupendous Richard Ofori Guides Maritzburg United Into Historic NedBank Cup Final

April 23, 2018

Northern Regional FA Chairman Abdulai Alhassan Donates To Division Two Clubs

April 23, 2018

CAF President Ahmad To Visit Otumfuo Osei Tutu II At Manhyia On Monday Afternoon

April 23, 2018

Liverpool's Salah Named PFA Player Of The Year

April 23, 2018

Dramatic Napoli Winner Puts Pressure On Juventus

April 23, 2018

Recent Comments

Most Popular Posts

I’m a changed person; I can’t sleep with Adjorlolo and son – Amarichest

April 22, 2018

Dare me with your ‘good’ English – Actress Rosemond Brown to critics

April 21, 2018

I ‘chop’ some Bhim nation girl and the ‘tonga’ was talking – Shatta Wale brags

April 20, 2018

My career is not dead; I am releasing an album tomorrow – Bisa Kdei

April 20, 2018

Actress: Juliet Ibrahim reveals her favorite ‘sex position’

April 13, 2018
>
News - Articles
Ghana Articles News
Go Up!