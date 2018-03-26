EOCO freezes Opuni’s accounts again

The Bank accounts of the embattled former Chief Executive Officer of COCOBOD Stephen Opuni have been frozen again just a day after a court ordered the Economic and Organised Crime Office to unfreeze them, Starrfmonline.com has learnt.

According to StarrFMonline.com sources, EOCO has written to the respective banks not to allow Mr. Opuni access to his money despite the court order. The banks involved Standard Chartered Bank and the Opeibea House branch of Ecobank.

Dr. Opuni’s accounts were frozen in February 2017 at the behest of EOCO.

The Economic and Organised Crimes Office (EOCO) has been investigating him since he was axed from the office when President Akufo-Addo took office.

He and businessman Seidu Agongo are facing charges for alleged financial malfeasance in the execution of some contracts at COCOBOD.

They have been granted self-recognisance bail in the sum of GHc300, 000 each.