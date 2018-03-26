72-year-old wins Upper West NPP Regional Chairmanship

A 72-year-old businessman has won the Upper West Regional chairmanship race of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), with a call on party supporters to rally behind him to break the continued dominance of the opposition NDC in the region.

Mr. Saanbaye B. Kangbaree, polled 134 votes to lead the party, beating his closest contender Hafiz Bin Salih, who had 69 votes.

Six persons who campaigned with the Saudi Arabia based businessman swept all the regional executive positions except the Treasurer, Organizer and the Nasara Coordinator slots.

The victory of the businessman turned politician and his followers who are all first-time entrants in the race, surprised their critics who doubted their chances during the campaign period.

It was an atmosphere of mixed feelings as the vanquished counted their losses in the mix of a jubilant crowd that engulfed the Upper West regional library complex, the venue of the elections.

Addressing party faithful after the elections, newly elected chairman, Mr. Kangberee appealed to the rank and file of the NPP to bury their differences and rally behind him to improve the fortunes of the party.

“I am glad that you have elected me to lead you to our desired destination. This victory is for all of us. We must put our ideas together for victory 2020”.

The 72-year-old promised to run an open door leadership, saying “I am ready and willing to work with everyone because that is the only way we can grow from strength to strength as a party”.

The outgoing Upper West Regional Chairman, Alhaji Abubakari Abdul-Rahaman, popularly known as Alhaji short, admonished party followers to continue to work with a united front.

Alhaji Short, who is vying for the national chairmanship of the elephant family warned the newly elected executives not to engage in acts of vindictiveness.

“Your victory is not by chance. You deserve to lead our dear party. But you must guard against divisive tendencies especially among your opponents”.

Below are the results of the elections:

CHAIRMAN

Hafiz Bin Salih …….69

B. Kangberee ……..134

Issahaku Dapilah…..2

Mahama Toyiba …..23

Alhaji Salifu Sena ……4

Philip Dudu ……1

1st VICE CHAIRMAN

Lawrence Yiryel …28

Alhaji Aziz Abdul-Rahaman…..140

Issahaku Seidu…..15

Inusah Bipuah….4

Alhassan Suleiman…48

2nd VICE CHAIRMAN

Aziz Sulemani 55

Cletus Ampennuo……77

Philip Braimah …..25

Abraham Bakpanla…..6

O Yengeh……..70

SECRETARY

Amos Gyetuo …76

Abu Ibrahim Tamah…..44

Mumuni Baba Seidu 37

Isaac Alidu 77

DEPUTY SECRETARY

Benin Sulemani …..62

Yussif Abu…14

Sadat Ahmed 51

Speratus M.Ongoh…107

TREASURER

Tanko Daniel Dawda….95.

Martin Defiin Jatoe….85

Alexis Boro….54

ORGANIZER

Mustapha Ibrahim Dimah….120

Zakaria Mohammed Chikey ….87

Ishmael P. Dimah…..13

Abubakari Bawah……5

Yussif Yakubu Sungumo …9.

YOUTH ORGANIZER

Iddrisu Bomison….55

Bosco Tia…92

Khalid Sadique…13

Sadat Dodoo…..74

WOMEN ORGANIZER

Mariama Salifu….15

Die Rosena…..2

Diana Puopele…..134

Mieri Yakubu…..83

NASARA COORDINATOR

Ali Mohammed Muniru….80

Mohammed Iddrisu Tinkler..54

Mohammed Osman T……98

primenewsghana.com/general-news.html