Ahuofe Patri dispels pregnancy rumour

Ghanaian Actress, Priscilla Agyemang, known as 'Ahoufe Patri' in the showbiz industry, has debunked rumours she is pregnant with these beautiful photos at the just ended Ghana Woman Of The Year Honours organized by Glitz Africa.

The actress cum video vixen initially refused to respond to the weed smoking claim but later when asked if she was pregnant, she rebutted.

Reacting to the rumours, Ahuofe Patri posted on her Instagram account, “pregnancy is a beautiful thing. I can’t wait. Maybe in God’s time".

The actress used the post to dispel speculations that she was expecting a child soon.

But the actress beautiful outfit at the just ended Vodafone Ghana Music Awards was rumoured that her awful dress was to cover her pregnancy.

Ahuofe Patri's recent photos from just ended Ghana Woman Of The Year Honours calms pregnancy rumours.

