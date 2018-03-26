Nyantakyi should not seek re-election - Foh-Amoaning

Sports News of Wednesday, 25 April 2018

Source: citinewsroom.com

Moses Foh-Amoaning, member of the Brazil 2014 Dzamefe Commission

A member of the Brazil 2014 Dzamefe Commission, Moses Foh-Amoaning, believes it will be in bad taste if GFA President Kwesi Nyantakyi goes back on his word not to seek re-election when his current tenure ends in 2019.

Currently serving a third term as FA boss, Nyantakyi is on record to to have declared his willingness to step down,but following the dismissal of GFA Vice President and his long time ally George Afriyie some level of uncertainty has set in.

George Afriyie’s dismissal gives credence to reports that have been making rounds for months about a deep rooted rift between the President and his Deputy.

A number of Executive Committee members believe that Kwesi Nyantakyi remains the most experienced and knowledgeable candidate and must rescind his decision not to contest as a result.

The renowned legal practitioner who also has vast experience in sports administration believes the incumbent has run his race and must now pass on the baton to another.

I don’t think Kwesi should stand,I think it will be a wrong decision.

This is because he has told Ghanaians on three occasions that he won’t contest.

As for George he has always had problems with Kwesi and I think that is a personalty problem so he can choose somebody else.

To be honest with you, in life there are times and seasons.

A time to live and a time to die, a time to be President of the FA and a time not to be President of the FA and I think the time is up,” he stated on Metro TV’s Good-Evening Ghana.

GFA President Kwesi Nyantakyi has served in his current position since 2005 and is also CAF’s first Vice-President as well as a member of the FIFA Council.