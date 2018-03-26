Home | News | Nyantakyi should not seek re-election - Foh-Amoaning

Nyantakyi should not seek re-election - Foh-Amoaning

Dan Soko

Sports News of Wednesday, 25 April 2018

Source: citinewsroom.com

Moses Foh Amoaning JPGMoses Foh-Amoaning, member of the Brazil 2014 Dzamefe Commission

A member of the Brazil 2014 Dzamefe Commission, Moses Foh-Amoaning, believes it will be in bad taste if GFA President Kwesi Nyantakyi goes back on his word not to seek re-election when his current tenure ends in 2019.

Currently serving a third term as FA boss, Nyantakyi is on record to to have declared his willingness to step down,but following the dismissal of GFA Vice President and his long time ally George Afriyie some level of uncertainty has set in.

George Afriyie’s dismissal gives credence to reports that have been making rounds for months about a deep rooted rift between the President and his Deputy.

A number of Executive Committee members believe that Kwesi Nyantakyi remains the most experienced and knowledgeable candidate and must rescind his decision not to contest as a result.

The renowned legal practitioner who also has vast experience in sports administration believes the incumbent has run his race and must now pass on the baton to another.

I don’t think Kwesi should stand,I think it will be a wrong decision.

This is because he has told Ghanaians on three occasions that he won’t contest.

As for George he has always had problems with Kwesi and I think that is a personalty problem so he can choose somebody else.

To be honest with you, in life there are times and seasons.

A time to live and a time to die, a time to be President of the FA and a time not to be President of the FA and I think the time is up,” he stated on Metro TV’s Good-Evening Ghana.

GFA President Kwesi Nyantakyi has served in his current position since 2005 and is also CAF’s first Vice-President as well as a member of the FIFA Council.

Click Here to Comment on this Article

Article tags

No tags for this article

About the Author:

Dan Soko
Dan Soko is a short story author and web content editor. He has work appearing or forthcoming in over a dozen venues, including GhanaScoop, Nigeria Daily News and CapitalBay. When he’s not frightening strangers with his post and writing, he’s most likely frightening his wife Mimi and their two mischievous cats: Buttons and Snaps. You can visit him at www.ghananation.com/author/webby.

Most Watched Videos

Game Of Marriage 2

Game Of Marriage 2

March 26, 2018
Faye Mpaebo 3

Faye Mpaebo 3

March 26, 2018
Omanbofuor

Omanbofuor

March 26, 2018

Most Read News

Arsene Wenger To Leave Arsenal: Who Will Replace Him?

Arsene Wenger To Leave Arsenal: Who Will Replace Him?

April 20, 2018
Driver Sentenced To Death For Killing British Missionary

Driver Sentenced To Death For Killing British Missionary

April 06, 2018
Koku Anyidoho Arrested Over Akufo-Addo Civil Coup Comment

Koku Anyidoho Arrested Over Akufo-Addo Civil Coup Comment

March 27, 2018

Two granted GHC20,000.00 bail for defilement

April 23, 2018
India: Man Kept Dead Mother's Body' For Years

India: Man Kept Dead Mother's Body' For Years

April 06, 2018
I’m not the first female artiste to expose my ‘sex organ’ on stage – Raquel

I’m not the first female artiste to expose my ‘sex organ’ on stage – Raquel

April 22, 2018

Best Of The Web



Kate Quartey Papafio Wins Award

April 25, 2018

Ekow Blankson Hot Over ‘Insulting’ Actors

April 25, 2018

War On Tramadol- 6 Arrested In Tamale

April 25, 2018

YFM Launches 10th Anniversary Celebrations

April 25, 2018

Messi Richer Than Ronaldo

April 25, 2018

Radford University Launches 2018 Fashion Show

April 25, 2018

Okyeame Kwame Rocks +233 With ‘OK Stripped’ Concert

April 25, 2018

UEFA CL: Salah Stars As Liverpool Beats Roma At Anfield

April 25, 2018

MOST POPULAR

US-Ghana 2018 Military Agreement-Correction Of Misconceptions

April 23, 2018

World Book Day: Many Parents Are Failing To Read To Their Children

April 23, 2018

The NDC Should Provide The 2015 And 2016 Numbers Of Workers At The Presidency—DI Boss

April 23, 2018

University Of Bradford Explores Partnership Opportunities

April 23, 2018

SSNIT Boss Sets Records Right Over Witch-hunting

April 23, 2018

Recent Comments

Most Popular Posts

I’m a changed person; I can’t sleep with Adjorlolo and son – Amarichest

April 22, 2018

Dare me with your ‘good’ English – Actress Rosemond Brown to critics

April 21, 2018

I ‘chop’ some Bhim nation girl and the ‘tonga’ was talking – Shatta Wale brags

April 20, 2018

My career is not dead; I am releasing an album tomorrow – Bisa Kdei

April 20, 2018

Actress: Juliet Ibrahim reveals her favorite ‘sex position’

April 13, 2018
>
News - Articles
Ghana Articles News
Go Up!