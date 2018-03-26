Home | News | CDG calls for investigation into double rent allowance allegation

CDG calls for investigation into double rent allowance allegation

Dan Soko

General News of Wednesday, 25 April 2018

Source: thepressradio.com

Double Salary Eric Opoku Comfort Doyoe Cudjoe Ghansah Alhaji Inusah FuseiniSome of the NDC MPs are under investigation for taking double salary while in office as Ministers

Center for Democratic Governance (CDG) a think tank policy, has called on the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) to investigate allegations leveled against some appointees in the current administration for receiving double rent allowances.

According to CDG it is strange and unfair for Criminal Investigations Department (CID) to investigate some former appointees of the erstwhile Mahama administration over the alleged receipt of double salaries and turn a deaf ear to the double rent allowances allegation.

“Though the CID has decided to investigate some former appointees of the erstwhile Mahama administration over the alleged receipt of double salaries but the matter seems strange that the investigation is limited to ministers who served in the previous administration and has turned a deaf ears to the double rent allowances allegation”. Chief Convener of Center for Democratic Governance (CDG) , Dr E. K Hayford stated.

He said this at a press briefing held by Caucus of Center for Democratic Governance held at the International Press Center , Accra on Tuesday, 24th April, 2018 under the theme ‘Corruption Is Indivisible: Double Rent Allowance Scandal Must Be Investigated’.

Dr E.K Hayford stressed that the truth of the matter is that, there are gross inefficiencies in the salary administration in the public sector that has to be corrected.

“These inefficiencies become visible where the structures at the Controller and Accountant General’s Department do not adhere strictly to the clause of Article 71 of the 1992 constitution”. He added.

Dr E. K Hayford bemoaned that why should the CID investigate the nine (9) MPs for stealing?, where is the element of stealing?, since the lack of administrative coordination leads to overpayments at such if the main purpose of the exercise is to reclaim the double payment of the tax payers money then the claims should start from 1992.

Member of Parliament for Ada East constituency, Comfort Doyoe Cudjoe-Ghansah, is alleging that some appointees in the current administration are guilty of receiving double rent.

She said some of them are reportedly receiving accommodation allowances while occupying state bungalows.

Mrs. Doyoe Cudjoe-Ghansah’s comments follow the Criminal Investigations Department (CID)’s decision to investigate some former appointees of the erstwhile Mahama administration over the alleged receipt of double salaries.

