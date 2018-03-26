Home | News | We will order our boys to beat politicians who campaign in our area – Bia West Chiefs

We will order our boys to beat politicians who campaign in our area – Bia West Chiefs

Dan Soko

General News of Wednesday, 25 April 2018

Source: adomonline.com

Traditional leaders in the Bia District of the Western Region have threatened to order their youth to beat up politicians who will come to the area to campaign for votes in any upcoming elections.

The traditional leaders have issued the threat because they believe government have failed in addressing their challenges.

According to the leaders, they have not had their fair share of the national cake and so no politician should mount any campaign platform when the time approaches for the 2020 elections.

The chiefs are also saying the district is one of the poorest in terms of developmental projects in the country. They claim that their major challenge is electricity and poor road network.

They could have power interruption popularly known as dumsor for more than 20 times in a day without any prior notice and government has promised to solve the challenge but nothing has been done yet.

The poor road network is also damaging vehicles and killing passengers through accident, they complained. The past government promised them of constructing the Benchema Nkwanta Oseikrom road but it is now a death trap, they added.

’With these and other challenges we have vowed not to vote or allow any political party to campaign over there during elections until our grievances are addressed,’ spokesperson for the chiefs Nana Kwamebi III said. The youth in the area have also supported the call and promised to carry out the threat by the chiefs.

Dan Soko
