Tech: DJ and producer Avicii warned 'I'm going to die' in a documentary released 6 months before he was found dead at 28

DJ and producer Avicii was found dead in Muscat, Oman on Friday.

In a documentary released last October, he warned that he was going to die if he continued playing shows.

He retired from touring in 2016 due to mental and physical health concerns and alcohol abuse.

The documentary, titled 'Avicii: True Stories,' was made available on Netflix earlier this month.

It was apparently pulled following Avicii's death.



Swedish DJ and producer Avicii, who was found dead in Muscat, Oman on Friday, warned that he was "going to die" in a documentary released in October.

While the cause of death for Tim Bergling, known by his stage name Avicii, has not yet been revealed, the 28-year-old had retired from touring in 2016, citing a series of health concerns that included acute pancreatitis, in part due to excessive drinking, he told Billboard at the time.

In a documentary titled "Avicii: True Stories," released in October last year, he had also repeatedly warned that the touring lifestyle was going to kill him — but that he was being pressured to continue.

Made by the DJ's long-time friend Levan Tsikurishvili, the documentary followed Bergling's life for four years, including his decision to quit touring in March 2016, according to The Daily Mail.

On making the announcement of his decision to his team, he told Tsikurishvili on camera: "When I decided to stop, I expected something completely different."

Referring to his mental and physical health issues and battle with alcohol abuse, he added: "I expected support, particularly considering everything I have been through.

"Everyone knows that I've had anxiety and that I have tried. I did not expect that people would try to pressure me into doing more gigs."

play DJ Avicii performs onstage during Rolling Stone Live SF with Talent Resources on February 7, 2016 in San Francisco, California. (Rich Polk / Getty)

Having been diagnosed with acute pancreatitis at 21, in 2014, Avicii was hospitalised again and had to have his gallbladder and appendix removed.

He continued: "They have seen how ill I have felt by doing it, but I had a lot of push-back when I wanted to stop doing gigs.

"I have said, like, I'm going to die. I have said it so many times. And so I don't want to hear that I should entertain the thought of doing another gig."

The documentary was apparently made available on Netflix earlier this month, but was pulled following Avicii's death.

Bergling released a number of hit singles in the past decade, including the 2011 EDM hit "Levels" and the six-time platinum song "Wake Me Up," which peaked at No. 4 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart in 2013.

Between 2012 and 2016, he made nearly $90 million from his music, according to Quartz, and is believed to have been earning $250,000 a night when playing sold-out shows.

In his final post on Twitter three days before he was found dead, he thanked the Billboard Music Awards for nominating him in the Top Dance/Electronic Album category.

play DJ Avicii backstage at the 2014 iHeartRadio Music Awards held at The Shrine Auditorium on May 1, 2014 in Los Angeles, California. (Jason Merritt / Getty)

He is believed to have been in Oman on holiday with friends at the time of his death.

His representatives said in a statement: "It is with profound sorrow that we announce the loss of Tim Bergling, also known as Avicii. He was found dead in Muscat, Oman this Friday afternoon local time, April 20th. The family is devastated and we ask everyone to please respect their need for privacy in this difficult time. No further statements will be given."