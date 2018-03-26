Corruption Charges: Refreezing Opuni's account disrespectful to the court - Lawyer

Edudzi Cudjoe Tamakloe, a member of the legal team of embattled former COCOBOD boss, Dr. Stephen Opuni has said the refreezing of the account of Opuni is an affront to the court.

He said re-freezing the account after an a High Court has clearly ordered for it to be de-freezed by the Economic and Organized Crimes Unit (EOCO) is clearly in contempt of the court.

“What is curious is that this motion that we filed dated 13 April 2018 when we filed it and we went, it was served on the personal secretary to the director of EOCO. Even when we served this process on the 16th, 17th, 18th right to 23rd, they never filed any process opposing our application", he told Class FM.

READ ALSO: Embattled former COCOBOD CEO Stephen Opuni sues Lil Win

An Accra High Court on Monday, 23 April 2018, ordered EOCO to release the assets of Dr Opuni.

But in a new development, the EOCO have flouted this ruling by going back to the court to seek a new order to keep the accounts frozen.

play Embattled COCOBOD Boss, Dr. Opuni

“The court rightly so went ahead and ordered that the account be de-frozen. So this is an application that was fought on its merit…so, if EOCO have gone through that process with us and will now turn 360 degrees and seek another court order to freeze the account again that is a clearest contempt of court and abuse of the process of the court. In fact, it will be the height of impunity…the conduct is an affront even to the court", Edudzi lamented.

READ ALSO: Attorney General blocks Opuni's motion to access documents

Dr Opuni and businessman Seidu Agongo are facing 27 charges of willfully causing financial loss of GHS217million to the state, through three separate fertiliser supply contracts between 2014 and 2016.