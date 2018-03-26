Home | News | Sports: This is the one tactic used by Roger Federer that other tennis players are being told to copy

Dan Soko
  • Roger Federer's consistent quality in men's tennis is a shining example to other players in the sport.
  • That's according to former major tennis champion Francesca Schiavone, who says women should mimic Federer's aggression.
  • Even Rafa Nadal is being encouraged to play like Federer.
  • Nadal's uncle and former coach Toni Nadal says he wishes his nephew hit the ball like the Swiss.

Young tennis players are being encouraged to mimic the traits that help make Roger Federer great.

Federer has the most men's Grand Slam singles titles (20), the highest grass court match win percentage (87.23%), and has spent close to six years in total as the world's number one male tennis player.

He dominates thanks to an aggressive tennis style — and 2010 French Open winner Francesca Schiavone thinks other players, including young women, should utilise the same strategies that helped send the 36-year-old to the top of the sport.

"I would suggest them to open angles, [players] don't use angles," Shiavone said, according to Tennis World USA. "It's all one tactic."

She added: "There are players like [Simona] Halep and [Caroline] Wozniacki who could perfectly open the court.

"And then they should improve a lot at the net, which can still be a factor, look at Roger Federer… there is much difference between the top players and the rest."

It's not just women who can benefit from mimicking Federer, though.

Rafa Nadal could also learn a thing or two from the Swiss.

Toni Nadal and Rafa Nadal.play

Toni Nadal and Rafa Nadal.

(Getty Images)

Toni Nadal, Rafal Nadal's uncle and former tennis coach, told La Vanguardia this week that if his nephew adopted Federer's playing style he could become even more successful.

"If I could choose, I would prefer Rafael to hit [the ball] like Federer," Toni Nadal said.

Nadal is currently the world's number one ranked male tennis player — marginally higher than Federer, who slipped to second place as he is skipping the 2018 clay season.

Federer hopes his decision to rest will mean he is fit and fresh for the Wimbledon Championships this summer.

About the Author:

Dan Soko
Dan Soko is a short story author and web content editor. He has work appearing or forthcoming in over a dozen venues, including GhanaScoop, Nigeria Daily News and CapitalBay. When he’s not frightening strangers with his post and writing, he’s most likely frightening his wife Mimi and their two mischievous cats: Buttons and Snaps. You can visit him at www.ghananation.com/author/webby.

