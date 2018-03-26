UEFA Champions League: Head to head: Bayern Munich vs Real Madrid

Madrid have knocked out Bayern Munich six (6) times while the Bavarians have seen off the Los Blancos on five (5)

Bayern Munich will be hosting Real Madrid at the Alianz Arena on Wednesday in the semi-finals of the UEFA Champions League.

About the Author: Dan Soko

Dan Soko is a short story author and web content editor. He has work appearing or forthcoming in over a dozen venues, including GhanaScoop, Nigeria Daily News and CapitalBay. When he’s not frightening strangers with his post and writing, he’s most likely frightening his wife Mimi and their two mischievous cats: Buttons and Snaps. You can visit him at www.ghananation.com/author/webby.