Defamation: Embattled former COCOBOD CEO Stephen Opuni sues Lil Win

The embattled former Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of COCOBOD Dr Stephen Kwabena Opuni has dragged Ghanaian actor cum musician, Kwadwo Nkansah aka Lil Win to court for defamation.

He has sued broadcasting house Multimedia as well.

In a writ dated April 24, 2018, to Lil Win and Multimedia, it stated that "You are hereby commanded within eight days after service of this writ on you inclusive of the day of service you do cause an appearance to be entered for you".

READ MORE: Here are the 27 charges against former COCOBOD CEO Stephen Opuni

play Opuni sues Lil Win (Writ of summons)

Opuni and businessman Seidu Agongo are facing charges in an alleged financial malfeasance the execution of some contracts at COCOBOD.

READ ALSO: NDC gurus storm court to support Opuni

Opuni is alleged to have between November 2014 and November 2015 in Accra in the Greater Accra Region, abeted Seidu Agongo and Agricult Ghana Limited to defraud Ghana COCOBOD of the sum of GH¢75,289,314.72.

The Attorney General, Gloria Akuffo, also said Seidu Agongo, acting on behalf of Agricult, submitted fertilizer to the Cocoa Research Institute of Ghana (CRIG) for testing.

play Fformer COCOBOD CEO Stephen Opuni

27 charges against Opuni

On March 14, 2018, the state has filed a case of causing financial loss against him. Charged along with Dr Opuni is one Seidu Agongo and Agricult Ghana Limited.

play Kwadwo-Nkansah Lil Win

Some of the charges include; money laundering, violation of procurement laws and defrauding by false pretenses.