Home | News | Corruption Charges: EOCO freezes Opuni's account again

Corruption Charges: EOCO freezes Opuni's account again

Dan Soko

The Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO) has given an order to freeze the bank accounts of former Chief Executive Officer of COCOBOD, Dr. Stephen Opuni.

EOCO has written to the respective banks not to allow Mr. Opuni access to his money despite the court order.

Dr. Opuni's accounts were frozen in February 2017 at the behest of EOCO.

READ MORE: Family members mourn persecution of former COCOBOD CEO Stephen Opuni

EOCO has been investigating him since he was axed from the office when President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo took office.

 

He and businessman Seidu Agongo are facing charges in an alleged financial malfeasance the execution of some contracts at COCOBOD.

Opuni is alleged to have between November 2014 and November 2015 in Accra in the Greater Accra Region, abeted Seidu Agongo and Agricult Ghana Limited to defraud Ghana COCOBOD  of the sum of GH¢75,289,314.72.

The Attorney General, Gloria Akuffo, also said Seidu Agongo, acting on behalf of Agricult, submitted fertilizer to the Cocoa Research Institute of Ghana (CRIG) for testing.

READ ALSO: NDC gurus storm court to support Opuni

Meanwhile, an Accra High court on Monday, April 23, 2018 directed EOCO to lift the freeze on the bank accounts of Dr. Stephen Opuni.

According to the court, accounts of the former COCOBOD CEO at the Standard Chartered Bank and the Opeibea House branch of Ecobank Ghana among others,  must be released to him immediately.

Click Here to Comment on this Article

Article tags

No tags for this article

About the Author:

Dan Soko
Dan Soko is a short story author and web content editor. He has work appearing or forthcoming in over a dozen venues, including GhanaScoop, Nigeria Daily News and CapitalBay. When he’s not frightening strangers with his post and writing, he’s most likely frightening his wife Mimi and their two mischievous cats: Buttons and Snaps. You can visit him at www.ghananation.com/author/webby.

Most Watched Videos

Omanbofuor

Omanbofuor

March 26, 2018
Game Of Marriage 2

Game Of Marriage 2

March 26, 2018
Faye Mpaebo 3

Faye Mpaebo 3

March 26, 2018

Most Read News

I’m not the first female artiste to expose my ‘sex organ’ on stage – Raquel

I’m not the first female artiste to expose my ‘sex organ’ on stage – Raquel

April 22, 2018
President George Weah Arrives In Ghana For 2-Day Visit

President George Weah Arrives In Ghana For 2-Day Visit

April 06, 2018
SAD NEWS... Former Kotoko Defender Kwaku Duah Is Dead

SAD NEWS... Former Kotoko Defender Kwaku Duah Is Dead

April 21, 2018
Nigerian Who Escaped Horrific Gas Explosion In Malaysia Shares Miracle Story

Nigerian Who Escaped Horrific Gas Explosion In Malaysia Shares Miracle Story

April 06, 2018
Please forgive me – Moesha apologizes to Ghanaian women

Please forgive me – Moesha apologizes to Ghanaian women

April 13, 2018
I’m a changed person; I can’t sleep with Adjorlolo and son – Amarichest

I’m a changed person; I can’t sleep with Adjorlolo and son – Amarichest

April 22, 2018

Best Of The Web



Kate Quartey Papafio Wins Award

April 25, 2018

Ekow Blankson Hot Over ‘Insulting’ Actors

April 25, 2018

War On Tramadol- 6 Arrested In Tamale

April 25, 2018

YFM Launches 10th Anniversary Celebrations

April 25, 2018

Messi Richer Than Ronaldo

April 25, 2018

Radford University Launches 2018 Fashion Show

April 25, 2018

Okyeame Kwame Rocks +233 With ‘OK Stripped’ Concert

April 25, 2018

UEFA CL: Salah Stars As Liverpool Beats Roma At Anfield

April 25, 2018

MOST POPULAR

US-Ghana 2018 Military Agreement-Correction Of Misconceptions

April 23, 2018

World Book Day: Many Parents Are Failing To Read To Their Children

April 23, 2018

The NDC Should Provide The 2015 And 2016 Numbers Of Workers At The Presidency—DI Boss

April 23, 2018

University Of Bradford Explores Partnership Opportunities

April 23, 2018

SSNIT Boss Sets Records Right Over Witch-hunting

April 23, 2018

Recent Comments

Most Popular Posts

I’m a changed person; I can’t sleep with Adjorlolo and son – Amarichest

April 22, 2018

Dare me with your ‘good’ English – Actress Rosemond Brown to critics

April 21, 2018

I ‘chop’ some Bhim nation girl and the ‘tonga’ was talking – Shatta Wale brags

April 20, 2018

My career is not dead; I am releasing an album tomorrow – Bisa Kdei

April 20, 2018

Actress: Juliet Ibrahim reveals her favorite ‘sex position’

April 13, 2018
>
News - Articles
Ghana Articles News
Go Up!