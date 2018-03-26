Right Cost Of Wrong Diplomacy (1)

Even before two years, Aung Sun Suu Kyi was adored and admired as the icon of democracy and human rights. Two years later - now, the same person has turned into a top villain of democracy and human rights. Lots of international organizations and institutions had already taken back the awards, prizes, and accolades conferred to Suu Kyi. In politics, a slightest mistake would cost a gravest consequence. In diplomacy, the cost of errors are even much bigger and wider. The case of Rohingya persecution has exposed the radical Buddhist face of the Myanmar authorities. Aung Sun Suu Kyi although had faced criticism from the world, she still enjoys unconditional support from China - a country that feels extremely comfortable in romancing with a loyal and dedicated 'friend'. Moreover this romance is extremely beneficial to both the nations.

In this case India actually is playing the role of Ravan (a Hindu religious villain), which actually is trying to snatch Myanmar from the bed of China. Aung Sun Suu Kyi may not clearly realize the Ravan hidden inside smiling face of India. Like Hindu goddess 'Shita' (Hindu god Ramcharan's wife), Suu Kyi even may cross the red lines drawn by China; giving an excellent opportunity to India in 'kidnapping' her. But in reality an intelligent Aung Sun Suu Kyi will never do that. Because she precisely knows the cost Bangladesh has been paying for maintaining and uneven relations with India. She knows, India is not the friend in need- but it is the 'friend' filled with luster and greed.

Although China has been giving diplomatic orgasm to Sue Kyi and her predecessors, it also not is an angel.

Realizing this after 68 years, North Korean leader Kim Jung Un is eagerly waiting to meet President Donald Trump, to resolve the crisis in the Korean Peninsula. For decades Beijing had extracted undue advantages from North Korea taking full advantage of its isolation. Once the Peninsula crisis is over although North Korea will be relieved of isolation ; the most beneficiary will be South Korea - America's long time friend. Meaning, here again President Donald Trump too is not an angel. What he is doing is actually for the benefit of South Korea. In fact there is no room for any angel in diplomacy. Diplomacy is the art of smart people, but if it goes to the hands of a power-monger unpatriotic leader - it always will bring extremely bitter fruit - if not devastating.

From the local media it has become clear that the international community has suddenly lost interest in Rohingya issue. Most possibly they are not going to be generous again providing billions of dollars required for meeting basic requirements of these unfortunate people.

This makes me terribly disturbed. Because I am sensing a return of 1974 famine in Bangladesh. My readers may argue, the Rohingya crisis won't have any adverse effect on all the people of Bangladesh. Instead it may have an impact on the Rohingyas and the people of Chottogram [Chittagong] and hill tracks. Wish their thought was true. But unfortunately the effect is going to be hitting everyone in Bangladesh - every undergoing development projects in Bangladesh. If our national exchequer gets exhausted in buying food and basic requirements worth billions of dollars for the Rohingyas, it will ultimately leave a huge pressure on our entire economy.

The government may not even have sufficient fund to ensure a buffer stock of food grains. Meaning, during the upcoming rainy season, God forbid, if there is flood in Bangladesh similarly as 2017- we are going to be trapped into a very catastrophic situation. In that case, Indian traders will abruptly increase export price of the food grains [taking undue advantage of our helplessness], while Thailand and Vietnam may not even show unexpected kindness on us. In than case our only source of importing rice at a fair price will be Pakistan - and may be even Myanmar. I personally don't think Myanmar is either going to exhibit decency. In that case, can we expect decency from Pakistan?

When we are heading towards an unexpected hurdle with the Rohingya issue, Westerners already have started voicing concern about forced disappearances and extra judicial killings. That's no good news for us!