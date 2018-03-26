A/R:Fishmongers For Court

TEN FISHMONGERS at Asafo Market in the Kumasi Metropolis, face a possible legal action after they blatantly breached the by-laws of the assembly.

The ten suspects, names not known, were apprehended selling at unapproved areas such as the middle of the road and pavements.

The Kumasi Metropolitan Assembly (KMA) strictly forbids trading in the streets and on pavements anywhere in the city as such acts obstruct the movement of vehicles and pedestrians.

The KMA Environmental Health Department in charge of Food Hygiene/Hospitality Industry Unit made the arrest.

The Officer in charge of the unit, Alhaji Adam Sumaila, said the arrest was to prevent a possible mayhem as trading in the roads expose the traders to danger.

He added that the arrest was also aimed at preventing the traders from selling fish that are exposed to unhygienic conditions to unsuspecting buyers.

According to him, the culprits would be arraigned before a law court to serve as a deterrent to other people.