Pressure Group To Petition Asantehene Over The Legalization Of Homosexuality In Ghana

The National Coalition for Proper Human Sexual Rights and Family Values, a pressure group, is to petition the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, to intervene in any attempt by a person or group of persons who may want to legalize homosexuality in Ghana, a practice which is alien to the culture of the people.

The group said apart from Asantehene, they will petition all the traditional heads in the country to stand up against the homosexuality legality, which is against the customary laws in the country, and to protect the moral values and traditions of the country.

The UK Prime Minister, Theresa May, addressing the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting in London on Tuesday, April 17, 2018, said the UK stands ready to support any Commonwealth member wanting to reform outdated legislation that makes such discrimination possible.

The leader of National Coalition for Proper Human Sexual Rights and Family Values, Moses Foh Amoaning, speaking in an interview on Otec Fm’s morning show “Nyansapo”, hosted by Captain Koda, on Wednesday April 25, 2018, said the UK’s Prime Minister speech was unfortunate and an attempt to undermine the culture of the country, by describing the law against homosexuality in the country as “outmoded”

“We will petition the Asantehene, traditional and religious heads in the country to stand up against any attempt by both local and international community to legalize homosexuality in the country. Is the UK Prime Minister telling us that our customary laws that prevent homosexuality are “nonsense”? Can Theresa May come to Ghana and tell Asantehene to amend the customary law to legalize this “stupid” practice, how dare she?

Mr. Foh Amoaning, who is a senior law lecturer at the Ghana School of Law, said the customary laws that have been in existence before their (British) colonial rule still under usage, respected and have guided the people to lead decent lives that have shaped the good morals in the country, “and we will do everything possible to protect them”.

“Apart from mobilizing people to physically fight against the reforms to legalize homosexuality in the country, we will pray to God to intervene not to allow this abominable act into this country. We have set July 1, this year, as a prayer vigil from 12am to the next day 12am at the Independence Square in Accra, for God to punish any individual or group of persons who may want to bring gayism into the country,” he fumed.

He also warned government officials who are behind the legalization of homosexuality in the country for their selfish gains to stop, else he will strip them “naked”.