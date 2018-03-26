CDD Ghana Requests Parliament To Thoroughly Access List Of Presidential Staffers

The Ghana Centre for Democratic Development (CDD), is requesting parliament to thoroughly access the list of presidential staffers presented by the first Gentle man of the country, his exellency Nana Addo Dankwa Akuffo Addo last week.

In a press release by the institution whose mission is to promote democracy, good governance and economic openness in Ghana and Africa has raised some concerns and therefore the need for parliament to carefully inquire and seek deeper clarification of the job specification as well as the salaries of the staffers.

This release follows the decision of the current government to present a list of 998 staffers who are working at the presidency. Even though the president have these staffers working at the presidency in accordance with the presidential office act, the CDD still finds the decision to have 998 people working at the presidency worrying.

“Not only does this tend to undermine efficiency and discipline in the running of the presidency, it also undermines the credibility of the President’s pledge to protect the public purse by ensuring judicious use of scarce state resources”.

To add to that, the CDD noted in their release that they are equally unpersuaded by the argument that the size of the president’s political staff is justified because the President has a big agenda to prosecute.

“CDD-Ghana believes that, for effective governance and long-term development, including continuity in implementation of government policies and programmes, what the country badly needs, and what successive governments must invest in, is not more and more short-lived partisan appointees at the Presidency but a strong, capable, well-staffed, efficient, and disciplined civil service, at both national and subnational levels”.

In view of this, CDD has urged Parliament in the immediate term, to review the list submitted by the Presidency and demand additional information and clarity as to the precise roles and duties of the many political personnel listed with uninformative and vague job titles as well as require a disclosure of the salaries and emoluments attached to the listed positions.