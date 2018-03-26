Northern Part Of Volta Records Stable Power Supply

The Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) has installed a 20MVA auto transformer at the Jasikan Switching Station to boost electricity supply in the area.

The company, prior to the installation, received several complaints from the people in the northern part of the Volta Region about inconsistent supply of power to the area, especially during peak hours.

Owing to this, the company has decided to install the auto transformer in the area temporarily to boost the voltage in the area.

A report sighted by DAILY GUIDE said, “Voltage monitoring since Wednesday, April 11, 2018 at all substations serving Northern Volta customers indicates that the required voltage levels are now being supplied to customers.”

According to the report, the capacity of the installed auto transformer is triple the current peak electricity demand of communities in the North, adding that since the installation, customers in Northern Volta have enjoyed improved voltage and are able to power their machinery during peak hours.

The General Manager of the Electricity Company of Ghana, Volta, Ing Delali Oklu, said the people in those areas have been through difficult times and promised that his outfit would put measures in place to resolve their problems.

He promised that they would find a permanent solution to the problem.

“Together with our partners, the Ghana Grid Company (GRIDCo), we are constructing an ultramodern Bulk Supply Point (BSP) at Kadjebi. Once completed, this BSP will serve as the source of power to customers in the Jasikan, Dambai and Nkwanta Municipalities. The location of the new BSP under construction reduces the distance to the beneficiary areas and thus reduces some risks that affect the smooth supply of power on the network from Kpando BSP,” Ing Delali Oklu added.

The people of in the northern part of the Volta Region previously experienced low voltage during peak hours.

The challenge, which according to the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) persisted for several months, was attributed to the long distance the power travels to consumers in northern part of the Volta Region.

Up to date, power supplied to ECG customers in Northern Volta is sourced from the Kpando Bulk Supply Point (BSP).

Districts and municipalities, who were also served from the Kpando BSP, included Hohoe, Jasikan, Dambai and Nkwanta.