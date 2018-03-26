Home | News | Uber drivers on sitdown strike over 25% commission

Uber drivers on sitdown strike over 25% commission

Dan Soko

Ub6According to the drivers, the 25% of all fares remitted to Uber is making the business unprofitable

Scores of Uber drivers massed up at the offices of Uber in Accra on Wednesday, April 25, 2018.

The drivers, who are on a sit down strike, are protesting against what they say is the unfair treatment by the transport services company.

Some of them who spoke to Citi Business News off the record, indicated that they have been compelled to take the action as the company has refused to act on their concerns.

Uber has been operating in Ghana for about a year now.

Its relatively improved services have led to most commercial transport users resorting to it at the expense of local taxis.

The allegations of non-payment of taxes have been rife among taxi drivers as well as Uber drivers for some time now.

The Transport Ministry and the GRA are however yet to bring finality to the matter.

Officials of Uber are yet to make any formal comment on the latest concerns of the Uber drivers.

