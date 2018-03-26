NPP storms mosque, church over polls

General News of Wednesday, 25 April 2018

Source: dailyguideafrica.com

Bernard Antwi Boasiako has been retained as Ashanti Regional NPP Chairman

The Ashanti Regional branch of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) will on Friday thank Allah at the Central Mosque in Kumasi for the peaceful primaries it organized recently in the region.

The NPP, in the Ashanti Region, organized the regional delegates’ conference at Ejura which has been described by party members, delegates and sympathizers as one of the peaceful primaries in its history.

Bernard Antwi Boasiako, affectionately called ‘Wontumi,’ who was retained as regional chairman after going unopposed, stated that God help the party to organize peaceful primaries.

He admitted that there was apprehension before the historic primaries on Saturday, but luckily the important event was organized to the admiration of all party members.

Wontumi stated that on Saturday, 28th April, 2018 the party’s executives and members would also visit the Christian churches that worship on Saturdays in Kumasi to give thanks to God.

Wontumi disclosed that the entire party executives, led by him, would also visit New Edubiase for a massive thanksgiving church service on Sunday.

Wontumi indicated that the Omnipotent God has done a lot for the NPP over the years.

The Ashanti Regional NPP is noted for frequently visiting mosques and churches in the region to offer thanks to God after important programmes.

