Home | News | NPP storms mosque, church over polls

NPP storms mosque, church over polls

Dan Soko

General News of Wednesday, 25 April 2018

Source: dailyguideafrica.com

Wontumi NPP567Bernard Antwi Boasiako has been retained as Ashanti Regional NPP Chairman

The Ashanti Regional branch of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) will on Friday thank Allah at the Central Mosque in Kumasi for the peaceful primaries it organized recently in the region.

The NPP, in the Ashanti Region, organized the regional delegates’ conference at Ejura which has been described by party members, delegates and sympathizers as one of the peaceful primaries in its history.

Bernard Antwi Boasiako, affectionately called ‘Wontumi,’ who was retained as regional chairman after going unopposed, stated that God help the party to organize peaceful primaries.

He admitted that there was apprehension before the historic primaries on Saturday, but luckily the important event was organized to the admiration of all party members.

Wontumi stated that on Saturday, 28th April, 2018 the party’s executives and members would also visit the Christian churches that worship on Saturdays in Kumasi to give thanks to God.

Wontumi disclosed that the entire party executives, led by him, would also visit New Edubiase for a massive thanksgiving church service on Sunday.

Wontumi indicated that the Omnipotent God has done a lot for the NPP over the years.

The Ashanti Regional NPP is noted for frequently visiting mosques and churches in the region to offer thanks to God after important programmes.

[embedded content]

Click Here to Comment on this Article

Article tags

No tags for this article

About the Author:

Dan Soko
Dan Soko is a short story author and web content editor. He has work appearing or forthcoming in over a dozen venues, including GhanaScoop, Nigeria Daily News and CapitalBay. When he’s not frightening strangers with his post and writing, he’s most likely frightening his wife Mimi and their two mischievous cats: Buttons and Snaps. You can visit him at www.ghananation.com/author/webby.

Most Watched Videos

Faye Mpaebo 3

Faye Mpaebo 3

March 26, 2018
Omanbofuor

Omanbofuor

March 26, 2018
Game Of Marriage 2

Game Of Marriage 2

March 26, 2018

Most Read News

I’m a changed person; I can’t sleep with Adjorlolo and son – Amarichest

I’m a changed person; I can’t sleep with Adjorlolo and son – Amarichest

April 22, 2018

Actress: Juliet Ibrahim reveals her favorite ‘sex position’

April 13, 2018
Nigerian Who Escaped Horrific Gas Explosion In Malaysia Shares Miracle Story

Nigerian Who Escaped Horrific Gas Explosion In Malaysia Shares Miracle Story

April 06, 2018

RIP: Bukom Banku's crying tribute to Ebony will make you question everything

March 27, 2018
BREAKING NEWS… Arsene Wenger To Leave Arsenal At End Of The Season

BREAKING NEWS… Arsene Wenger To Leave Arsenal At End Of The Season

April 20, 2018

Is There A Curse With Winning Big Money In The Lottery?

March 27, 2018

Best Of The Web



Kate Quartey Papafio Wins Award

April 25, 2018

Ekow Blankson Hot Over ‘Insulting’ Actors

April 25, 2018

War On Tramadol- 6 Arrested In Tamale

April 25, 2018

YFM Launches 10th Anniversary Celebrations

April 25, 2018

Messi Richer Than Ronaldo

April 25, 2018

Radford University Launches 2018 Fashion Show

April 25, 2018

Okyeame Kwame Rocks +233 With ‘OK Stripped’ Concert

April 25, 2018

UEFA CL: Salah Stars As Liverpool Beats Roma At Anfield

April 25, 2018

MOST POPULAR

Brilliant But Needy Boy Needs Support To Further His Education

April 23, 2018

Nigerians demand air quality data over pollution fears

April 23, 2018

Lafia Cooking Oil Launched

April 23, 2018

Abusuapanin Jailed For Court

April 23, 2018

Sentencing Of 3 Paddies Deferred By Court

April 23, 2018

Recent Comments

Most Popular Posts

I’m a changed person; I can’t sleep with Adjorlolo and son – Amarichest

April 22, 2018

Dare me with your ‘good’ English – Actress Rosemond Brown to critics

April 21, 2018

I ‘chop’ some Bhim nation girl and the ‘tonga’ was talking – Shatta Wale brags

April 20, 2018

My career is not dead; I am releasing an album tomorrow – Bisa Kdei

April 20, 2018

Actress: Juliet Ibrahim reveals her favorite ‘sex position’

April 13, 2018
>
News - Articles
Ghana Articles News
Go Up!