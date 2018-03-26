Home | News | Man commits suicide after murdering wife

Man commits suicide after murdering wife

Dan Soko

General News of Wednesday, 25 April 2018

Source: dailyguideafrica.com

A 36-year-old man, Samuel Bossoka, aka Larwer, has reportedly committed suicide by hanging at Tawiakrom, near Fumso in the Adansi North District of the Ashanti Region after butchering his wife.

He is said to have accused the woman, Abena Kakra, 32, of flirting with other men in the community and denying him of sex for a period of six months.

The Fomena District Police Commander, Supt Yaw Obeng Asubonteng, who confirmed the incident, said the incident happened around 5:30 am on Monday.

According to him, Samuel Bossoka butchered his wife, a mother of four, and ran to a nearby bush until a search party found his body hanging on a mango tree in a cocoa farm in the vicinity.

He said the bodies of the two had been deposited at the New Edubiase Government Hospital morgue pending further investigations by the police.

The assemblyman of the area, Kwakye Marfo, revealed that the man claimed the wife was cheating on him.

According to him, the couple quarreled on Sunday evening until some elders in the community intervened and tried to broker peace.

He indicated that the woman slept outside her matrimonial home that night and returned the following day.

About the Author:

Dan Soko
Dan Soko is a short story author and web content editor.

