Home | News | Lawyer gets 7 years for fraud

Lawyer gets 7 years for fraud

Dan Soko

General News of Wednesday, 25 April 2018

Source: dailyguideafrica.com

Jail Prison CuffsThe lawyer has been convicted for defrauding by false pretenses. [File photo]

An Accra Circuit Court has sentenced a private legal practitioner, Dominic Owusu Sekeyere, to seven years’ imprisonment for defrauding by false pretenses.

His accomplice, Albert Kwadzo Coleman, aka Samuel Yeboah, was also slapped with a five-year jail term for his role in the shady deal.

The duo has also been ordered by the court to refund the money to the complainant.

The private lawyer, together with three accomplices, two of whom are on the run, are said to have collected $200,000 from one Ato Hamilton under the pretext of securing him a land.

According to the prosecution, Dominic Sekyere presented himself to the complainant as lawyer for one of his accomplices, who impersonated one Dr Jennifer Jane-Brown Aryee and collected the money.

The two convicts were hauled before the court, presided over by Malike Wornya Dey on two counts of conspiracy to commit crime and defrauding by false pretenses.

They pleaded not guilty and after three years of trial, the prosecution was able to prove its case beyond reasonable doubt.

Dominic Owusu Sekyere, a senior attorney, who is in his mid-60s, was called to the Bar in 1994.

He has defended many people for more than 20 years in criminal cases, particularly at the Accra Circuit court.

The prosecution, led by Chief Inspector Ophelia Denteh, told the court that in June 2014, the complainant was contacted by Samuel Yeboah (Albert Kwadzo Coleman) who claimed he was residing in Texas in the United States of America.

She said Yeboah told the complainant that he had information that he was looking for land to buy at cantonments and its environs, adding that Yeboah also informed him that his girlfriend Dr Jennifer Jane-Brown Aryee had five parcels of land for sale at the aforementioned area.

The prosecutor said the complainant was asked to contact one Amoah, an agent who took him to the said land at Cantonments where they met someone in the bungalow.

Chief Inspector Denteh told the court that the occupant of the bungalow told the complainant that he had been served with a notice to vacate the land because the lawful owner of the land had put it up for sale.

She said the complainant, after inspecting the land, demanded the original documents to the land, which was given to him and he moved to the Land Department to conduct a search.

She narrated that of one of accused persons, who impersonated Dr Jennifer Jane-Brown Aryee, put the price of the land at US$200,000.00.

Chief Inspector Denteh stated that Lawyer Sekyere later prepared a contract of sale document and collected US$200,000 on behalf of the said Dr Jennifer Jane-Brown Aryee.

The prosecutor narrated that a week after the complainant paid the money, Yeboah informed the complainant that he had arrived in the country for a funeral and needed US$3,000, which the complainant gave to him.

Chief Inspector Denteh revealed that two weeks later, Coleman put pressure on the complainant to pay an additional amount of $300,000 since his client was in need of funds.

According to the prosecutor, the complainant became suspicious and upon investigation he realised that he had been defrauded since the rightful owner of the land was living abroad.

He reported the matter to the police and the lawyer and his accomplice were arrested.

Click Here to Comment on this Article

Article tags

No tags for this article

About the Author:

Dan Soko
Dan Soko is a short story author and web content editor. He has work appearing or forthcoming in over a dozen venues, including GhanaScoop, Nigeria Daily News and CapitalBay. When he’s not frightening strangers with his post and writing, he’s most likely frightening his wife Mimi and their two mischievous cats: Buttons and Snaps. You can visit him at www.ghananation.com/author/webby.

Most Watched Videos

Omanbofuor

Omanbofuor

March 26, 2018
Faye Mpaebo 3

Faye Mpaebo 3

March 26, 2018
Game Of Marriage 2

Game Of Marriage 2

March 26, 2018

Most Read News

19 year-old jailed 10 years for defilement

19 year-old jailed 10 years for defilement

April 06, 2018
Fake Journalists Scandal: ‘I’m innocent’- Sahnoon Mohammed

Fake Journalists Scandal: ‘I’m innocent’- Sahnoon Mohammed

April 20, 2018

Trending GH: Ghanaians react to Wenger's departure from Arsenal at the end of the season

April 20, 2018
I’m not the first female artiste to expose my ‘sex organ’ on stage – Raquel

I’m not the first female artiste to expose my ‘sex organ’ on stage – Raquel

April 22, 2018
Arsene Wenger To Leave Arsenal: Who Will Replace Him?

Arsene Wenger To Leave Arsenal: Who Will Replace Him?

April 20, 2018
I’m a changed person; I can’t sleep with Adjorlolo and son – Amarichest

I’m a changed person; I can’t sleep with Adjorlolo and son – Amarichest

April 22, 2018

Best Of The Web



Kate Quartey Papafio Wins Award

April 25, 2018

Ekow Blankson Hot Over ‘Insulting’ Actors

April 25, 2018

War On Tramadol- 6 Arrested In Tamale

April 25, 2018

YFM Launches 10th Anniversary Celebrations

April 25, 2018

Messi Richer Than Ronaldo

April 25, 2018

Radford University Launches 2018 Fashion Show

April 25, 2018

Okyeame Kwame Rocks +233 With ‘OK Stripped’ Concert

April 25, 2018

UEFA CL: Salah Stars As Liverpool Beats Roma At Anfield

April 25, 2018

MOST POPULAR

Brilliant But Needy Boy Needs Support To Further His Education

April 23, 2018

Nigerians demand air quality data over pollution fears

April 23, 2018

Lafia Cooking Oil Launched

April 23, 2018

Abusuapanin Jailed For Court

April 23, 2018

Sentencing Of 3 Paddies Deferred By Court

April 23, 2018

Recent Comments

Most Popular Posts

I’m a changed person; I can’t sleep with Adjorlolo and son – Amarichest

April 22, 2018

Dare me with your ‘good’ English – Actress Rosemond Brown to critics

April 21, 2018

I ‘chop’ some Bhim nation girl and the ‘tonga’ was talking – Shatta Wale brags

April 20, 2018

My career is not dead; I am releasing an album tomorrow – Bisa Kdei

April 20, 2018

Actress: Juliet Ibrahim reveals her favorite ‘sex position’

April 13, 2018
>
News - Articles
Ghana Articles News
Go Up!