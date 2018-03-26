Akufo-Addo breaks record again

General News of Wednesday, 25 April 2018

President Nana Akufo-Addo, has once again beaten John Dramani Mahama in the appointment of Presidential Staffers working under him inside the Flagstaff House, otherwise known as the Jubilee House, in spite of earlier concerns over his 110 ministers; the last largest in Ghana’s history compared to Mr. Mahama’s 84 ministers.

The President, who promised a leaner government while vying for office, last week in a letter he sent to Parliament, said he is currently working with staff strength of 998, compared to President Mahama 692.

But claims are rife that, he did not give out the actual size of his staffers, and some names did not feature in the list, although they are at the presidency, serving various administrative and domestic roles.

For instance, Franklin Cudjoe of IMANI Ghan,a is reported as saying the list is more than 998, adding “The President, Nana Addo, is not being sincere with Ghanaians”.

He stated, “4 names are missing from the office of the Senior Minister alone, Mr. Poku Kyei….Technical Advisor to the Senior Minister, Habib Mohammed…Senior Economic Officer. Emmanuel Ackrong…Senior Financial Analyst. Head of Forensic Audit, Prof. Agyeman Dua, ex-Auditor General. This is just one office oooooo what about the rest?

President Akufo-Addo’s list, also displayed a clear case of job for party activists, family and friends, whose job descriptions are not clear. They include, Michael Ofori-Atta, Duke Ofori-Atta, William Ofori-Atta and Florence Akufo-Addo.

The list also included a huge number of New Patriotic Party (NPP) activists, who are very active on social media platform in defense of the Akufo-Addo government they include; Samuel Brian Buabeng, Ekow Essuman, Bonti Benjamin.

Missing in the list is; Charles Nii Teiko Tagoe, who has been in-charge of President Akufo-Addo’s social media platform. Former Director of Elections at NPP headquarters, Martin Agyei Korsa, who is currently the Deputy Minister for Regional Re-organization, as well as Dr. Amoako Tuffuor, Senior Advisor to the president, was also missing on the list.

Also missing is, Henry Krampah, who is believed to be on the 25th Commonwealth heads of Government meeting in London with President Akufo-Addo.

Another interesting part of the list is the name, Kweku Sekyi Addo, the ace broadcast journalist currently serving as board Chairman of the National Communication Authority (NCA) but has his name appearing on the list to Parliament as Communication Consultant to the Flagstaff House.

The list of Presidential Office Staff presented to Parliament under the President’s own signature said there were,

“There are 27 Presidential Staffers, 256 ‘junior political appointees’ and 706 civil servants, making a total of 998.”

The Presidency’s list features nine Ministers of State, 27 Presidential Staffers, 256 junior political appointees, and some other 706 persons including domestic and household workers and civil servants.

As at 2014, President John Mahama, had 692 employees at the presidency as of December 2014.

They included 24 presidential staffers, and 43 caterers, 36 stewards, 54 drivers, 14 night-watchmen, 2 caretakers, 22 sanitary labourers, 3 other labourers, and 85 cleaners as Household staff at the presidency.

In December 2017, the National Democratic Congress (NDC) minority in Parliament, demanded that the President presents a complete list of his staff, almost a year after assuming the reins of power as required by the Constitution, but that was not done.

The list submitted to Parliament is in accordance with Presidential Office Act, 1993 (Act 463).

With 110 and 998 presidential staffers, it is clear that, the bulk of nation’s resources is going into supporting family and friends of President Akufo-Addo.