Home | News | World: 2 Dallas Police Officers and a Security Guard Shot Outside Home Depot

World: 2 Dallas Police Officers and a Security Guard Shot Outside Home Depot

Dan Soko

The police arrested Armando Juarez, 29, after an extensive search and a chase that led them from southeast to northwest Dallas, Chief U. Renee Hall of the Dallas Police Department said at a news conference late Tuesday. Juarez is facing multiple counts of aggravated assault on a police officer and has an outstanding warrant on felony theft.

A female passenger in the truck that Juarez was driving was also arrested, the police said.

“I want to thank our Dallas police tonight,'’ Mayor Mike Rawlings said at the news conference. “They have taken a punch and they have come out fighting.”

The police did not release the names of those shot or elaborate on their conditions, but Hall did say that all three were out of surgery.

At 4:12 p.m. Central time, the Police Department received a call to go to the Home Depot in northeastern Dallas to help an off-duty officer who was there to make an arrest, Hall said. The shooting happened shortly after they arrived.

The victims were taken to the hospital by the Dallas Fire-Rescue Department.

State, local and federal law enforcement agencies assisted the Dallas Police Department in the search, Hall said. “Our hearts are very heavy,” she said.

Gov. Greg Abbott offered his “thoughts and prayers” in a tweet, saying, “Texas honors all the men and women who protect and serve our communities, and justice will be served.”

In 2016, five Dallas police officers were shot and killed at a rally against police violence by Micah Johnson, a 25-year-old Army reservist who later died in a standoff with the police. Johnson, an African-American, was hoping to single out the white officers in the ambush.

Last week, in Trenton, Florida, two sheriff’s deputies were shot dead by a gunman who ambushed them as they ate at a Chinese restaurant.

This article originally appeared in The New York Times.

MAYA SALAM and NIRAJ CHOKSHI © 2018 The New York Times

Click Here to Comment on this Article

Article tags

No tags for this article

About the Author:

Dan Soko
Dan Soko is a short story author and web content editor. He has work appearing or forthcoming in over a dozen venues, including GhanaScoop, Nigeria Daily News and CapitalBay. When he’s not frightening strangers with his post and writing, he’s most likely frightening his wife Mimi and their two mischievous cats: Buttons and Snaps. You can visit him at www.ghananation.com/author/webby.

Most Watched Videos

Game Of Marriage 2

Game Of Marriage 2

March 26, 2018
Faye Mpaebo 3

Faye Mpaebo 3

March 26, 2018
Omanbofuor

Omanbofuor

March 26, 2018

Most Read News

Ghanaian Movies Now On DStv And GOtv

Ghanaian Movies Now On DStv And GOtv

April 21, 2018

RIP: Bukom Banku's crying tribute to Ebony will make you question everything

March 27, 2018
Arsene Wenger To Leave Arsenal: Who Will Replace Him?

Arsene Wenger To Leave Arsenal: Who Will Replace Him?

April 20, 2018
I’m not the first female artiste to expose my ‘sex organ’ on stage – Raquel

I’m not the first female artiste to expose my ‘sex organ’ on stage – Raquel

April 22, 2018
SAD NEWS... Former Kotoko Defender Kwaku Duah Is Dead

SAD NEWS... Former Kotoko Defender Kwaku Duah Is Dead

April 21, 2018
Koku Anyidoho Arrested Over Akufo-Addo Civil Coup Comment

Koku Anyidoho Arrested Over Akufo-Addo Civil Coup Comment

March 27, 2018

Best Of The Web



Kate Quartey Papafio Wins Award

April 25, 2018

Ekow Blankson Hot Over ‘Insulting’ Actors

April 25, 2018

War On Tramadol- 6 Arrested In Tamale

April 25, 2018

YFM Launches 10th Anniversary Celebrations

April 25, 2018

Messi Richer Than Ronaldo

April 25, 2018

Radford University Launches 2018 Fashion Show

April 25, 2018

Okyeame Kwame Rocks +233 With ‘OK Stripped’ Concert

April 25, 2018

UEFA CL: Salah Stars As Liverpool Beats Roma At Anfield

April 25, 2018

MOST POPULAR

Brilliant But Needy Boy Needs Support To Further His Education

April 23, 2018

Nigerians demand air quality data over pollution fears

April 23, 2018

Lafia Cooking Oil Launched

April 23, 2018

Abusuapanin Jailed For Court

April 23, 2018

Sentencing Of 3 Paddies Deferred By Court

April 23, 2018

Recent Comments

Most Popular Posts

I’m a changed person; I can’t sleep with Adjorlolo and son – Amarichest

April 22, 2018

Dare me with your ‘good’ English – Actress Rosemond Brown to critics

April 21, 2018

I ‘chop’ some Bhim nation girl and the ‘tonga’ was talking – Shatta Wale brags

April 20, 2018

My career is not dead; I am releasing an album tomorrow – Bisa Kdei

April 20, 2018

Actress: Juliet Ibrahim reveals her favorite ‘sex position’

April 13, 2018
>
News - Articles
Ghana Articles News
Go Up!