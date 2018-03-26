Home | News | At UPSA: Nyantakyi, Kwesi Appiah and other football officials to support CAF President's doctorate degree ceremony

Dan Soko

Kwesi Appiah, Kwesi Nyantakyi and other federation Presidents have gathered at the University of Professional Studies-Accra where the CAF President will be handed an honorary Doctorate degree on Wednesday.

Ahmad Ahmad who unseated Issah Hayatou as the President of the Confederation of African Football (CAF) is set to be honoured with a doctorate degree by a Ghanaian university.

And in a grand ceremony on the campus of the University of Professional Studies where Ahmad will be done the honour, several football personalities have gathered to support the CAF President on his special day including Kwesi Appiah, Kwesi Nyantakyi, Osei Kweku Parma, a member of the Executive Committee of the GFA, Alhaji Karim Grusah, owner and bankroller of Kumasi based King Faisal, Ibrahim Tanko, the assistant coach of the Black Stars, Madam Linear Addy, a member of the Executive Committee of the Ghana.

Meanwhile, the President of the Republic of Ghana Akufo-Addo has arrived to grace the occasion.

