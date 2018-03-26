Tech: Twitter reports second profitable quarter in a row and beats expectations (TWTR)

- Twitter beat Wall Street's expectations for its Q1 earnings, reporting its second profitable quarter in a row.
- Revenue hit $665 million in the first three months of 2018, up 21% on last year, with video leading the charge.
- Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey said it was a "strong start" to the year.
Twitter has reported its second profitable quarter in a row, as its Q1 2018 earnings beat Wall Street expectations.
Revenue hit $665 million (£477 million) in the first three months of 2018, a 21% increase on the same period last year. Average monthly active users stood at 336 million, an increase of 3% year-on-year.
The company's net income was $61 million, marking its second month of profitability. It is a turnaround from the loss of $62 million in the first three months of 2017.
Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey said it was a "strong start" to 2018. Twitter shares were up as high as 13% after publishing its earnings. Follow Twitter on Markets Insider.
Below are the key numbers in Twitter's Q1 earnings:
- Earnings per share (adjusted): $0.16
- Revenue: $665 million
- EBITDA: $244 million
- Monthly active users: 336 million
Here were the Wall Steet analyst predictions seen by Business Insider:
- Earnings per share (adjusted): $0.10-$0.12
- Revenue: $603 million-$612 million
- EBITDA: $203 million-$214 million
- Monthly active users: 332 million-346 million
Twitter's daily active users (DAU) increased 10% year-on-year, marking a sixth consecutive quarter of double-digit growth. Daily active users were up 12% in Q4 last year. Twitter still won't reveal exactly how many daily users it has.
The company posted advertising revenues of $575 million, which were up 21% on the first quarter of 2017. It said video now accounts for more than half of its ad revenue, and was the fastest growing format in Q1.
Dorsey added: "We grew our audience and engagement, marking another quarter of double-digit year-over-year DAU growth, and continued our work to make it easier to follow topics, interests, and events on Twitter."
About the Author: Dan Soko
Dan Soko is a short story author and web content editor. He has work appearing or forthcoming in over a dozen venues, including GhanaScoop, Nigeria Daily News and CapitalBay. When he’s not frightening strangers with his post and writing, he’s most likely frightening his wife Mimi and their two mischievous cats: Buttons and Snaps. You can visit him at www.ghananation.com/author/webby.
