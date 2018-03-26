Home | News | Tech: Twitter reports second profitable quarter in a row and beats expectations (TWTR)

Tech: Twitter reports second profitable quarter in a row and beats expectations (TWTR)

Dan Soko
  • Twitter beat Wall Street's expectations for its Q1 earnings, reporting its second profitable quarter in a row.
  • Revenue hit $665 million in the first three months of 2018, up 21% on last year, with video leading the charge.
  • Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey said it was a "strong start" to the year.


Twitter has reported its second profitable quarter in a row, as its Q1 2018 earnings beat Wall Street expectations.

Revenue hit $665 million (£477 million) in the first three months of 2018, a 21% increase on the same period last year. Average monthly active users stood at 336 million, an increase of 3% year-on-year.

The company's net income was $61 million, marking its second month of profitability. It is a turnaround from the loss of $62 million in the first three months of 2017.

Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey said it was a "strong start" to 2018. Twitter shares were up as high as 13% after publishing its earnings. Follow Twitter on Markets Insider.

Below are the key numbers in Twitter's Q1 earnings:

  • Earnings per share (adjusted): $0.16
  • Revenue: $665 million
  • EBITDA: $244 million
  • Monthly active users: 336 million

Here were the Wall Steet analyst predictions seen by Business Insider:

  • Earnings per share (adjusted): $0.10-$0.12
  • Revenue: $603 million-$612 million
  • EBITDA: $203 million-$214 million
  • Monthly active users: 332 million-346 million

Twitter's daily active users (DAU) increased 10% year-on-year, marking a sixth consecutive quarter of double-digit growth. Daily active users were up 12% in Q4 last year. Twitter still won't reveal exactly how many daily users it has.

The company posted advertising revenues of $575 million, which were up 21% on the first quarter of 2017. It said video now accounts for more than half of its ad revenue, and was the fastest growing format in Q1.

Dorsey added: "We grew our audience and engagement, marking another quarter of double-digit year-over-year DAU growth, and continued our work to make it easier to follow topics, interests, and events on Twitter."

'); }else{ document.write(''); fbAsyncIds.push('fwid7'); fbStatUrls.push('https://www.blick.ch/stats/?rt=1&objId=8301404&type=article&ctxId=3778&pubId=6&cat=news&meta=like&title=Twitter+reports+second+profitable+quarter+in+a+row+and+beats+expectations+%28TWTR%29&url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.pulse.com.gh%2Fbi%2Ftech%2Ftwitter-reports-second-profitable-quarter-in-a-row-and-beats-expectations-twtr-id8301404.html'); }} /* ]]> */

Click Here to Comment on this Article

Article tags

No tags for this article

About the Author:

Dan Soko
Dan Soko is a short story author and web content editor. He has work appearing or forthcoming in over a dozen venues, including GhanaScoop, Nigeria Daily News and CapitalBay. When he’s not frightening strangers with his post and writing, he’s most likely frightening his wife Mimi and their two mischievous cats: Buttons and Snaps. You can visit him at www.ghananation.com/author/webby.

Most Watched Videos

Omanbofuor

Omanbofuor

March 26, 2018
Faye Mpaebo 3

Faye Mpaebo 3

March 26, 2018
Game Of Marriage 2

Game Of Marriage 2

March 26, 2018

Most Read News

Breaking News: Arsene Wenger to step down as Arsenal boss at the end of the season

Breaking News: Arsene Wenger to step down as Arsenal boss at the end of the season

April 20, 2018
Ghanaian Movies Now On DStv And GOtv

Ghanaian Movies Now On DStv And GOtv

April 21, 2018

Obinim Sticker: Akufo-Addo said worse things to Mahama in opposition - Adongo

April 13, 2018
BREAKING NEWS… Arsene Wenger To Leave Arsenal At End Of The Season

BREAKING NEWS… Arsene Wenger To Leave Arsenal At End Of The Season

April 20, 2018
50-Yr Old Security Guard Jailed For Defilement

50-Yr Old Security Guard Jailed For Defilement

March 27, 2018
SAD NEWS... Former Kotoko Defender Kwaku Duah Is Dead

SAD NEWS... Former Kotoko Defender Kwaku Duah Is Dead

April 21, 2018

Best Of The Web



Kate Quartey Papafio Wins Award

April 25, 2018

Ekow Blankson Hot Over ‘Insulting’ Actors

April 25, 2018

War On Tramadol- 6 Arrested In Tamale

April 25, 2018

YFM Launches 10th Anniversary Celebrations

April 25, 2018

Messi Richer Than Ronaldo

April 25, 2018

Radford University Launches 2018 Fashion Show

April 25, 2018

Okyeame Kwame Rocks +233 With ‘OK Stripped’ Concert

April 25, 2018

UEFA CL: Salah Stars As Liverpool Beats Roma At Anfield

April 25, 2018

MOST POPULAR

Brilliant But Needy Boy Needs Support To Further His Education

April 23, 2018

Nigerians demand air quality data over pollution fears

April 23, 2018

Lafia Cooking Oil Launched

April 23, 2018

Abusuapanin Jailed For Court

April 23, 2018

Sentencing Of 3 Paddies Deferred By Court

April 23, 2018

Recent Comments

Most Popular Posts

I’m a changed person; I can’t sleep with Adjorlolo and son – Amarichest

April 22, 2018

Dare me with your ‘good’ English – Actress Rosemond Brown to critics

April 21, 2018

I ‘chop’ some Bhim nation girl and the ‘tonga’ was talking – Shatta Wale brags

April 20, 2018

My career is not dead; I am releasing an album tomorrow – Bisa Kdei

April 20, 2018

Actress: Juliet Ibrahim reveals her favorite ‘sex position’

April 13, 2018
>
News - Articles
Ghana Articles News
Go Up!