Sex For Money: 'Big men' steal money to sponsor Moesha and her cohorts - Maame Dokono alleges

Dan Soko

A Ghanaian veteran actress Grace Omaboe, who is popularly referred to as Maame Dokono has taken a swipe at ladies who have rich married men funding their ostentatious lifestyle.

In an interview with Joy News, Maame Dokono said the women were not created to be used as a sexual object by a lot of men.

“It is not good. Our body was not made that way. To be used by a lot of men to make money.”

READ ALSO: My sponsor's wife knows about me – Moesha Buodong

She further stated that the rich men who fun these luxurious lifestyles are often politicians and businessmen who did not suffer in making their money.

“And you know most of these men that give them money are politicians and businessmen maybe who didn’t actually struggle to make the money. They got the cheap money to just say that I am buying a car for a girl, I am buying a flat for a girl. The monies that they give to them mostly are stolen money. “

Moesha Boduong on "Sex &amp; Love Around the World"play

Moesha Boduong on "Sex & Love Around the World"

 

Maame Dokono was speaking on the back of the interview granted by Ghanaian actress and model Moesha Buodong where she said that she funds her 'ostentatious' lifestyle by bedding rich married men since the acting jobs are not really paying.

READ ALSO: Samira Bawumia, Dep Education Minister dance to Funny Face’s ‘Cow and Chicken’

She made this revelation to CNN's award-winning journalist Christine Amanpour on an episode of "Sex and Love Around the World".

Maame Dokono said this lifestyle will take she and her cohorts nowhere.

“I bet you after some time they will never benefit from that. They will see what it will bring to them.”

About the Author:

Dan Soko
Dan Soko is a short story author and web content editor. He has work appearing or forthcoming in over a dozen venues, including GhanaScoop, Nigeria Daily News and CapitalBay. When he’s not frightening strangers with his post and writing, he’s most likely frightening his wife Mimi and their two mischievous cats: Buttons and Snaps. You can visit him at www.ghananation.com/author/webby.

