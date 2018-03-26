Home | News | Politics: Democrats are over-performing in key races — and it could be a nightmare for Trump in 2018

Politics: Democrats are over-performing in key races — and it could be a nightmare for Trump in 2018

Dan Soko
  • Democratic candidates have over-performed in every single special election since President Donald Trump came into office, and analysts are starting to worry that the GOP could lose the House and Senate in 2018.
  • Trump has already struggled to push his agenda through congress, and losing his slim majorities in both houses could stall his already slow-moving agenda.
  • A narrow win in deep-red Arizona on Tuesday night highlights how real and close this danger is for Republicans.

Democratic candidates have over-performed in every single special election since President Donald Trump came into office, and it's increasingly looking like Trump's 2018 nightmare of losing both the House and the Senate in midterm elections could come true.

Republicans narrowly squeaked out a win in an Arizona special election on Tuesday night with their candidate winning by 5 points in a state Trump carried by 21 points.

A report at the New York Times found Republicans losing a similar amount of ground in popular support in other key states including Georgia, South Carolina, Alabama, and Pennsylvania — all states that Trump rode to victory.

"Even the reddest of districts in a red state can be in play this year," the Associated Press wrote in an article analyzing Tuesday's slim win for the GOP in Arizona.

Steven Law, who runs American Crossroads, a well-funded group supporting Republican Senate campaigns, told the news website Axios it's "not likely but not out of the question" for the GOP lose the Senate in 2018.

"We do have more defensive terrain to hold than when the cycle started," said Law, "and targeted Democratic incumbents have been over-performing in terms of their early fundraising activity."

Republicans hold the Senate by the slimmest majority possible at 51 to 49 seats, and losing even one or two seats could further hamper their ability to enact Trump's, or their own agenda.

The GOP-held Senate already failed to pass health care reform and to strike key compromises. If Democrats took back both houses of Congress, it could halt Trump's already slow-moving agenda.

'); }else{ document.write(''); fbAsyncIds.push('fwid7'); fbStatUrls.push('https://www.blick.ch/stats/?rt=1&objId=8301649&type=article&ctxId=3775&pubId=6&cat=news&meta=like&title=Democrats+are+over-performing+in+key+races+%E2%80%94+and+it+could+be+a+nightmare+for+Trump+in+2018&url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.pulse.com.gh%2Fbi%2Fpolitics%2Fdemocrats-are-over-performing-in-key-races-and-it-could-be-a-nightmare-for-trump-in-2018-id8301649.html'); }} /* ]]> */

Click Here to Comment on this Article

Article tags

No tags for this article

About the Author:

Dan Soko
Dan Soko is a short story author and web content editor. He has work appearing or forthcoming in over a dozen venues, including GhanaScoop, Nigeria Daily News and CapitalBay. When he’s not frightening strangers with his post and writing, he’s most likely frightening his wife Mimi and their two mischievous cats: Buttons and Snaps. You can visit him at www.ghananation.com/author/webby.

Most Watched Videos

Faye Mpaebo 3

Faye Mpaebo 3

March 26, 2018
Game Of Marriage 2

Game Of Marriage 2

March 26, 2018
Omanbofuor

Omanbofuor

March 26, 2018

Most Read News

Kotoka Airport's $250M Terminal 3 To Serve 1,250 Passengers An Hour

March 27, 2018
Breaking News: Arsene Wenger to step down as Arsenal boss at the end of the season

Breaking News: Arsene Wenger to step down as Arsenal boss at the end of the season

April 20, 2018
YouTube, Censorship and Nasim Aghdam

YouTube, Censorship and Nasim Aghdam

April 06, 2018

Actress: Juliet Ibrahim reveals her favorite ‘sex position’

April 13, 2018
President George Weah Arrives In Ghana For 2-Day Visit

President George Weah Arrives In Ghana For 2-Day Visit

April 06, 2018

Is There A Curse With Winning Big Money In The Lottery?

March 27, 2018

Best Of The Web



Kate Quartey Papafio Wins Award

April 25, 2018

Ekow Blankson Hot Over ‘Insulting’ Actors

April 25, 2018

War On Tramadol- 6 Arrested In Tamale

April 25, 2018

YFM Launches 10th Anniversary Celebrations

April 25, 2018

Messi Richer Than Ronaldo

April 25, 2018

Radford University Launches 2018 Fashion Show

April 25, 2018

Okyeame Kwame Rocks +233 With ‘OK Stripped’ Concert

April 25, 2018

UEFA CL: Salah Stars As Liverpool Beats Roma At Anfield

April 25, 2018

MOST POPULAR

Brilliant But Needy Boy Needs Support To Further His Education

April 23, 2018

Nigerians demand air quality data over pollution fears

April 23, 2018

Lafia Cooking Oil Launched

April 23, 2018

Abusuapanin Jailed For Court

April 23, 2018

Sentencing Of 3 Paddies Deferred By Court

April 23, 2018

Recent Comments

Most Popular Posts

I’m a changed person; I can’t sleep with Adjorlolo and son – Amarichest

April 22, 2018

Dare me with your ‘good’ English – Actress Rosemond Brown to critics

April 21, 2018

I ‘chop’ some Bhim nation girl and the ‘tonga’ was talking – Shatta Wale brags

April 20, 2018

My career is not dead; I am releasing an album tomorrow – Bisa Kdei

April 20, 2018

Actress: Juliet Ibrahim reveals her favorite ‘sex position’

April 13, 2018
>
News - Articles
Ghana Articles News
Go Up!