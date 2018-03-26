Home | News | 998 Presidential Staffers: NDC are hypocrites for criticising Nana Addo - Ransford Gyampo

998 Presidential Staffers: NDC are hypocrites for criticising Nana Addo - Ransford Gyampo

Dan Soko

The appointment of 998 presidential staffers at the Jubilee House has generated mixed reactions from both sides of the political divide.

Dr Ransford Gyampo, a senior Lecturer at the Political Science Department, University of Ghana, Legon has waded into the debate describing members of the opposition and Ghanaians criticising the appointment as hypocrites.

He said the major problem facing Ghana is ignorance, hypocrisy and propaganda against a government.

According to him, some of the staffers appointed by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo served under former President John Mahama.

"Some of the staffers served under former President John Dramani Mahama.

"Our major problem as a country is ignorance, hypocrisy and propaganda; because some of the people criticising the president are aware that part of the workers at the presidency were engaged under Mahama’s regime before the current government assumed office," he said in an interview on Accra-based Adom FM.

Dr Ransford Gyampo, a senior Lecturer at the Political Science Department, University of Ghana, Legon

Dr Ransford Gyampo, a senior Lecturer at the Political Science Department, University of Ghana, Legon

 

He added: "We politicise everything in this country, the NDC who just exited power is aware of the numbers they left but they won’t tell Ghanaians the truth but rather engage in propaganda."

On Friday, April 20, Nana Addo has forwarded a list of 998 current staffers and ministers of state at the presidency to Parliament for purposes of accountability.

The list shows that there are a total of 998 people currently working in various positions at the Presidency.

Prez Akufo-Addo and appointees

Prez Akufo-Addo and appointees

 

These include ministers of state at the presidency, persons working directly at the office of the president, senior presidential advisers, presidential staffers, and presidential aides and employees of other Public Services assigned to the Office of the President.

About the Author:

Dan Soko
Dan Soko is a short story author and web content editor. He has work appearing or forthcoming in over a dozen venues, including GhanaScoop, Nigeria Daily News and CapitalBay. When he’s not frightening strangers with his post and writing, he’s most likely frightening his wife Mimi and their two mischievous cats: Buttons and Snaps. You can visit him at www.ghananation.com/author/webby.

