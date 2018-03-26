Home | News | Domination: All NPP MPs must run unopposed in the Ashanti Region - FF Anto

Domination: All NPP MPs must run unopposed in the Ashanti Region - FF Anto

Dan Soko

The Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the Ashanti Region, Fredrick Feduah Anto has admonished the newly elected executives in the region to ensure that all 44 MPs in the region go unopposed in the 2020 elections primaries.

He said such a move will ensure that the NPP wins all the parliamentary seats in the Ashanti Region.

“I'm very excited that party has successfully elected new regional executive to manage the party for the next 4 years period. Your elected party executives have a responsibility to unite the party for peace to prevail after this elections. Moreover, you again have a responsibility to prepare the mind of the party members at the constituency level to understand how vigorous the election 2020 will be and the need for the party members to understand the need for all the current Ashanti parliamentarians to run unopposed in the upcoming primaries’’, he said.

READ ALSO: Presidency gave me money to campaign - NPP Greater Accra Chairman

Chairman Antoh, believes election 2020 will be keenly contested with the NDC seriously poised to take over the management of the country again four years after losing power to NPP.

“Therefore I’m urging you all to start working on that move immediately same as we did during the constituency executives elections", he advised.

The former Ashanti regional chairman who has been elevated to the national level gave this piece of advice to the party newly elected regional executives at the just ended Ashanti regional executive’s elections held at Ejura Sekyere Odumasi constituency a major strong hold of NDC in the Ashanti region

Click Here to Comment on this Article

Article tags

No tags for this article

About the Author:

Dan Soko
Dan Soko is a short story author and web content editor. He has work appearing or forthcoming in over a dozen venues, including GhanaScoop, Nigeria Daily News and CapitalBay. When he’s not frightening strangers with his post and writing, he’s most likely frightening his wife Mimi and their two mischievous cats: Buttons and Snaps. You can visit him at www.ghananation.com/author/webby.

Most Watched Videos

Faye Mpaebo 3

Faye Mpaebo 3

March 26, 2018
Game Of Marriage 2

Game Of Marriage 2

March 26, 2018
Omanbofuor

Omanbofuor

March 26, 2018

Most Read News

Kotoka Airport's $250M Terminal 3 To Serve 1,250 Passengers An Hour

March 27, 2018

Two granted GHC20,000.00 bail for defilement

April 23, 2018

Actress: Juliet Ibrahim reveals her favorite ‘sex position’

April 13, 2018

Politics: George H.W. Bush hospitalized and in intensive care

April 23, 2018
19 year-old jailed 10 years for defilement

19 year-old jailed 10 years for defilement

April 06, 2018
Ronaldo's Tax Penalty Could Be Lowered If He Accepts Prison Sentence

Ronaldo's Tax Penalty Could Be Lowered If He Accepts Prison Sentence

April 06, 2018

Best Of The Web



Kate Quartey Papafio Wins Award

April 25, 2018

Ekow Blankson Hot Over ‘Insulting’ Actors

April 25, 2018

War On Tramadol- 6 Arrested In Tamale

April 25, 2018

YFM Launches 10th Anniversary Celebrations

April 25, 2018

Messi Richer Than Ronaldo

April 25, 2018

Radford University Launches 2018 Fashion Show

April 25, 2018

Okyeame Kwame Rocks +233 With ‘OK Stripped’ Concert

April 25, 2018

UEFA CL: Salah Stars As Liverpool Beats Roma At Anfield

April 25, 2018

MOST POPULAR

Brilliant But Needy Boy Needs Support To Further His Education

April 23, 2018

Nigerians demand air quality data over pollution fears

April 23, 2018

Lafia Cooking Oil Launched

April 23, 2018

Abusuapanin Jailed For Court

April 23, 2018

Sentencing Of 3 Paddies Deferred By Court

April 23, 2018

Recent Comments

Most Popular Posts

I’m a changed person; I can’t sleep with Adjorlolo and son – Amarichest

April 22, 2018

Dare me with your ‘good’ English – Actress Rosemond Brown to critics

April 21, 2018

I ‘chop’ some Bhim nation girl and the ‘tonga’ was talking – Shatta Wale brags

April 20, 2018

My career is not dead; I am releasing an album tomorrow – Bisa Kdei

April 20, 2018

Actress: Juliet Ibrahim reveals her favorite ‘sex position’

April 13, 2018
>
News - Articles
Ghana Articles News
Go Up!