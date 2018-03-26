Home | News | World Malaria Day: Betway Ghana supports with donation to Princess Marie Louise Hospital

World Malaria Day: Betway Ghana supports with donation to Princess Marie Louise Hospital

Dan Soko

Betway, Ghana’s leading online sports betting company in Ghana, has marked this year’s World Malaria Day with a donation to the Princess Marie Louise Hospital in Accra.

The Ashiedu Keteke based Princess Marie Louise Hospital provides specialist maternal and child health care in Ghana. The health facility which has a 74-bed unit and provides health care to people from communities in Accra and surrounding areas.

As part of activities to commemorate this year’s World Malaria Day, Betway Ghana donated mosquito nets, antimalarial drugs and other drugs to the Princess Marie Louise Hospital to help eradicate Malaria in Ghana.

Since its launch in June 2016 Betway Ghana has extended support to many communities in Ghana through its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) Initiatives. Communities like the Adabraka based Psychiatric Hospital, Tanoso Health Clinic, Oyarifa Community and Prestea based Himan Health Centre have all benefited in diverse ways from the sports betting firm.

World Malaria Day, which takes place on the 25th of April every year, is observed globally to provide education and recognise efforts to control Malaria.

The theme for the 2018 World Malaria Day is “End Malaria Now”.

Magnus Rex Danquah Jnr., Country Manager (Operations) Betway Ghana, speaking at the presentation noted, “Malaria is one of the major causes of child mortality in Ghana. As a brand committed to developing and supporting communities in which we operate we are happy to join the fight against malaria by providing this health facility with treated mosquito nets, antimalarial drugs and others.”

Receiving the items on behalf of the hospital, Dr. Maame Yaa Nyarko expressed gratitude to Betway Ghana for joining the campaign against Malaria. He said many mothers and children will benefit from this generous effort. He further called on other corporate and private entities to emulate Betway’s steps and join the campaign.

About the Author:

Dan Soko
Dan Soko is a short story author and web content editor. He has work appearing or forthcoming in over a dozen venues, including GhanaScoop, Nigeria Daily News and CapitalBay. When he’s not frightening strangers with his post and writing, he’s most likely frightening his wife Mimi and their two mischievous cats: Buttons and Snaps. You can visit him at www.ghananation.com/author/webby.

