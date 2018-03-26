Moesha Boduong backside is artificial- Maame Dokono

In an interview with Mzgee on Joy News, Maame Dokono express her pain and disappointment when she heard of the interview between Christiane Amanpour and Moesha.

She said she felt very bad because Moesha was to project Ghanaian woman and not to say Ghanaian women go to men to exchange sexual pleasure for money.

For many, the character Moesha Boduong is a human fraud; who conveniently takes off her clothing on social media so to entice low-self esteemed women to buy her waist trainers—when in fact, her figure was not achieved through the usage of what she is selling.

Moesha Boduong behind is fake - Maame Dokono

Maame Dokono also believes Moesha gets her money and cars from politicians and businessmen who didn't work hard to earn the money and some are also stolen money from the government.

primenewsghana.com/entertainment.html