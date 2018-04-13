Wenger: Timing Of Arsenal Departure 'Not Really My Decision'

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger says that the timing of his departure from the club after nearly 22 years "was not really my decision".

It was announced on Friday that the Frenchman would leave the club at the end of the season, despite having a year left on his contract.

Speaking before Thursday's Europa League semi-final first leg against Atletico Madrid, Wenger said: "I focus on what I have to do every day.

"At the moment, I work like ever."

The 68-year-old said he would continue to work "for sure" in the future, but was not ready to commit to anything else "at the moment".