Home | News | Wenger: Timing Of Arsenal Departure 'Not Really My Decision'

Wenger: Timing Of Arsenal Departure 'Not Really My Decision'

Dan Soko

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger says that the timing of his departure from the club after nearly 22 years "was not really my decision".

It was announced on Friday that the Frenchman would leave the club at the end of the season, despite having a year left on his contract.

Speaking before Thursday's Europa League semi-final first leg against Atletico Madrid, Wenger said: "I focus on what I have to do every day.

"At the moment, I work like ever."
The 68-year-old said he would continue to work "for sure" in the future, but was not ready to commit to anything else "at the moment".

Click Here to Comment on this Article

Article tags

No tags for this article

About the Author:

Dan Soko
Dan Soko is a short story author and web content editor. He has work appearing or forthcoming in over a dozen venues, including GhanaScoop, Nigeria Daily News and CapitalBay. When he’s not frightening strangers with his post and writing, he’s most likely frightening his wife Mimi and their two mischievous cats: Buttons and Snaps. You can visit him at www.ghananation.com/author/webby.

Most Watched Videos

Most Read News

Obinim Sticker: Akufo-Addo said worse things to Mahama in opposition - Adongo

April 13, 2018
SAD NEWS... Former Kotoko Defender Kwaku Duah Is Dead

SAD NEWS... Former Kotoko Defender Kwaku Duah Is Dead

April 21, 2018
50-Yr Old Security Guard Jailed For Defilement

50-Yr Old Security Guard Jailed For Defilement

March 27, 2018
President George Weah Arrives In Ghana For 2-Day Visit

President George Weah Arrives In Ghana For 2-Day Visit

April 06, 2018

Actress: Juliet Ibrahim reveals her favorite ‘sex position’

April 13, 2018
India: Man Kept Dead Mother's Body' For Years

India: Man Kept Dead Mother's Body' For Years

April 06, 2018

Best Of The Web



Presidential Staffer Saga: Baako Lashes Out At Hypocritical, Inconsistent NDC And NPP

April 25, 2018

IGP Interdicts 3 Officers Over Alleged Sale Of AK-47 To Robber

April 25, 2018

2 Social Welfare Staff Arrested For Stealing, Selling Baby

April 25, 2018

Kate Quartey Papafio Wins Award

April 25, 2018

Ekow Blankson Hot Over ‘Insulting’ Actors

April 25, 2018

War On Tramadol- 6 Arrested In Tamale

April 25, 2018

YFM Launches 10th Anniversary Celebrations

April 25, 2018

Messi Richer Than Ronaldo

April 25, 2018

MOST POPULAR

UN council set for vote on preparing Western Sahara talks

April 23, 2018

Albert Adomah Named Aston Villa Player Of The Season

April 23, 2018

Match Report: Berekum Chelsea 2-1 Liberty Professionals

April 23, 2018

Dreams FC Hits Two Past Aduana Stars

April 23, 2018

SAD NEWS... Hearts of Oak PRO Kwame Opare Addo Father Passes On

April 23, 2018

Recent Comments

Most Popular Posts

I’m a changed person; I can’t sleep with Adjorlolo and son – Amarichest

April 22, 2018

Dare me with your ‘good’ English – Actress Rosemond Brown to critics

April 21, 2018

I ‘chop’ some Bhim nation girl and the ‘tonga’ was talking – Shatta Wale brags

April 20, 2018

My career is not dead; I am releasing an album tomorrow – Bisa Kdei

April 20, 2018

Actress: Juliet Ibrahim reveals her favorite ‘sex position’

April 13, 2018
>
News - Articles
Ghana Articles News
Go Up!