Don't Seek Re-Election - Foh-Amoaning Tells Kwesi Nyantakyi

Renowned legal practitioner, Moses Foh-Amoaning has reiterated that it will be a bad decision for the president of the Ghana Football Association, Kwesi Nyantakyi to seek a fourth term in office.

The Wa All Stars Chief Executive Officer is on record to have said he will not seek for re-election when his term in office ends in 2019 after assuming office in December 2005.

Vice president of the Ghana FA, George Afriyie who declared his intention to contest for the elections in 2019 has been relieved off his duties.

George Afriyie’s dismissal gives credence to reports that have been making rounds for months about a deep-rooted rift between the president and his vice.

Black Stars Management Committee Chairman, Osei Kweku Palmer and Western Regional RFA Chairman, Kojo Yankah has openly said they will force the CAF 1st president to contest in 2019.

But the ace broadcaster believes the incumbent has run his race and must now pass on the baton to another.

"I don’t think Kwesi should stand, I think it will be a wrong decision.

"This is because he has told Ghanaians on three occasions that he won’t contest.

"As for George, he has always had problems with Kwesi and I think that is a personality problem so he can choose somebody else.

"To be honest with you, in life there are times and seasons.

"A time to live and a time to die, a time to be President of the FA and a time not to be President of the FA and I think the time is up,” he stated on Metro TV’s Good-Evening Ghana.