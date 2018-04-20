Home | News | Don't Seek Re-Election - Foh-Amoaning Tells Kwesi Nyantakyi

Don't Seek Re-Election - Foh-Amoaning Tells Kwesi Nyantakyi

Dan Soko

Renowned legal practitioner, Moses Foh-Amoaning has reiterated that it will be a bad decision for the president of the Ghana Football Association, Kwesi Nyantakyi to seek a fourth term in office.

The Wa All Stars Chief Executive Officer is on record to have said he will not seek for re-election when his term in office ends in 2019 after assuming office in December 2005.

Vice president of the Ghana FA, George Afriyie who declared his intention to contest for the elections in 2019 has been relieved off his duties.

George Afriyie’s dismissal gives credence to reports that have been making rounds for months about a deep-rooted rift between the president and his vice.

Black Stars Management Committee Chairman, Osei Kweku Palmer and Western Regional RFA Chairman, Kojo Yankah has openly said they will force the CAF 1st president to contest in 2019.

But the ace broadcaster believes the incumbent has run his race and must now pass on the baton to another.

"I don’t think Kwesi should stand, I think it will be a wrong decision.

"This is because he has told Ghanaians on three occasions that he won’t contest.

"As for George, he has always had problems with Kwesi and I think that is a personality problem so he can choose somebody else.

"To be honest with you, in life there are times and seasons.

"A time to live and a time to die, a time to be President of the FA and a time not to be President of the FA and I think the time is up,” he stated on Metro TV’s Good-Evening Ghana.

Click Here to Comment on this Article

Article tags

No tags for this article

About the Author:

Dan Soko
Dan Soko is a short story author and web content editor. He has work appearing or forthcoming in over a dozen venues, including GhanaScoop, Nigeria Daily News and CapitalBay. When he’s not frightening strangers with his post and writing, he’s most likely frightening his wife Mimi and their two mischievous cats: Buttons and Snaps. You can visit him at www.ghananation.com/author/webby.

Most Watched Videos

Most Read News

Fake Journalists Scandal: ‘I’m innocent’- Sahnoon Mohammed

Fake Journalists Scandal: ‘I’m innocent’- Sahnoon Mohammed

April 20, 2018
Koku Anyidoho Arrested Over Akufo-Addo Civil Coup Comment

Koku Anyidoho Arrested Over Akufo-Addo Civil Coup Comment

March 27, 2018
50-Yr Old Security Guard Jailed For Defilement

50-Yr Old Security Guard Jailed For Defilement

March 27, 2018
SAD NEWS... Former Kotoko Defender Kwaku Duah Is Dead

SAD NEWS... Former Kotoko Defender Kwaku Duah Is Dead

April 21, 2018

Actress: Juliet Ibrahim reveals her favorite ‘sex position’

April 13, 2018
I’m not the first female artiste to expose my ‘sex organ’ on stage – Raquel

I’m not the first female artiste to expose my ‘sex organ’ on stage – Raquel

April 22, 2018

Best Of The Web



Presidential Staffer Saga: Baako Lashes Out At Hypocritical, Inconsistent NDC And NPP

April 25, 2018

IGP Interdicts 3 Officers Over Alleged Sale Of AK-47 To Robber

April 25, 2018

2 Social Welfare Staff Arrested For Stealing, Selling Baby

April 25, 2018

Kate Quartey Papafio Wins Award

April 25, 2018

Ekow Blankson Hot Over ‘Insulting’ Actors

April 25, 2018

War On Tramadol- 6 Arrested In Tamale

April 25, 2018

YFM Launches 10th Anniversary Celebrations

April 25, 2018

Messi Richer Than Ronaldo

April 25, 2018

MOST POPULAR

UN council set for vote on preparing Western Sahara talks

April 23, 2018

Albert Adomah Named Aston Villa Player Of The Season

April 23, 2018

Match Report: Berekum Chelsea 2-1 Liberty Professionals

April 23, 2018

Dreams FC Hits Two Past Aduana Stars

April 23, 2018

SAD NEWS... Hearts of Oak PRO Kwame Opare Addo Father Passes On

April 23, 2018

Recent Comments

Most Popular Posts

I’m a changed person; I can’t sleep with Adjorlolo and son – Amarichest

April 22, 2018

Dare me with your ‘good’ English – Actress Rosemond Brown to critics

April 21, 2018

I ‘chop’ some Bhim nation girl and the ‘tonga’ was talking – Shatta Wale brags

April 20, 2018

My career is not dead; I am releasing an album tomorrow – Bisa Kdei

April 20, 2018

Actress: Juliet Ibrahim reveals her favorite ‘sex position’

April 13, 2018
>
News - Articles
Ghana Articles News
Go Up!