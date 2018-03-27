Stop political recruitment – Fomer Commander to IGP

Inspector-General of Police, David Asante-Appeatu

A former senior officer of the Ghana Police Service (rtd) Chief Superintendent Hamza Yakubu has called on the Inspector General of Police to stop the practice of politicians packing the service with their party members.

According to him, such practices have contributed to the discipline challenges faced by the service over the years.

The call comes on the back of the interdiction of three Police officers who allegedly rented their guns to robbers for their operations at Kasoa.

The officers stationed at Weija and Krokobite in Accra allegedly rented out the weapons to the suspected armed robbers for an operation over the weekend.

They were arrested after the robbers were involved in an accident with the weapons.

Speaking to Atiewin Mbillah-Lawson on Starr Today Tuesday, the retired commander of the formed Police Unit said politicians deliberately push their members into the security services order to pursue their narrow agenda.

“I believe that there is a design by some people to ensure that they push people who are not committed to security issues to get in there and do their bidding. The first point of call is the politician across the board.

“So he ( IGP) needs to critically look at that. Maybe as part of the transformation system of the IGP, he should also ensure that enlistment and recruitment are done in a way that will ensure absolute professionalism”.