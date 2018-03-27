Kotoko game is a defining moment - Nii Odoom

Sports News of Wednesday, 25 April 2018
Accra Hearts of Oak
Accra Hearts of Oak assistant coach, Edward Nii Odoom, is confident of his side’s chances against Kotoko this Sunday at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium.
The Phobians are struggling to get the needed results in the ongoing Ghana Premier League.
In their last fixture against Bechem United they nearly suffered their fifth loss of the season but Patrick Razak rescued a point for the Accra giants.
“The next game against Kotoko is of course a defining moment for us (the technical team),” Odoom told Otec FM.
“It is however not for the coaches alone but everyone at the club. The supporters have a role to play ahead of the crucial game so we will work hard and improve on our last game against Bechem United.”
“Although, we shared the spoils against Bechem, the players played well and created several goalscoring opportunities but it was unfortunate we couldn’t make it count. In spite of all these, I believe we will be ready for the Kotoko game,” he added.
