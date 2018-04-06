Home | News | Man suspected to be used-sanitary-pad thief beaten to pulp

Man suspected to be used-sanitary-pad thief beaten to pulp

Dan Soko

General News of Wednesday, 25 April 2018

Source: Adomonline.com

Sanitary ThiefThe suspect, Abubakari told the angry traders he was innocent

A middle-aged man suffered severe beatings at the hands of traders at Kantamanto in Accra in the early hours of Wednesday for allegedly stealing used women’s sanitary pads from a public toilet.

Abubakar Awudim, 44, was reportedly accosted by the traders when he attempted to pick a polythene bag full of used pads from the public toilet.

An eyewitness, Nana Yaw, told Adom News that some men began hitting him with their fists, sticks, metal, and anything they could lay their hands on, without recourse to the Police.

He said despite the suspect’s pleas that he was a trader from Tema who had come to buy goods, his attackers continued to beat him till he fell unconscious.

When the suspect, named Abubakari, gained consciousness, he granted an interview, saying he was innocent.

"“I am a trader in Tema and I only came to Accra to buy some goods. The polythene bag they claim I took from the public toilet had nothing in it. I only wanted to put some items in it after visiting the gents.

I reached for the bag only to be attacked by some men claiming I was stealing the pad for rituals but that was not the case”, he explained in Twi.

