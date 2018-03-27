Nyantakyi making GFA vice president position irrelevant - Fred Pappoe

Sports News of Wednesday, 25 April 2018

Source: GHANAsoccernet.com

Fred Pappoe was Vice President under Nyantakyi's administration

Former vice president of the Ghana Football Association Fred Pappoe has indicated that the Kwesi Nyantakyi is making the position of the vice president of the Ghana FA extraneous.

On Tuesday, the Ghana Football Association released a statement through their twitter handle that vice president of the Ghana Football Association, George Afriyie has been relieved of his job.

Under Nyantakyi's thirteen-year reign as Ghana FA president, Fred Pappoe, Fred Crentsil and Randy Abbey were all relieved from their position as vice presidents without a clear explanation.

Mr Afriyie made a bold declaration of his intention to contest the nation's football governing body presidency when Kwesi Nyantakyi's reign expires in 2019.

But the Liberty Professionals director's declaration did not go down well with Kwesi Nyantakyi as well as some high ranking members of the FA, who believe the president has been betrayed by his second in command.

"I am not in the position to choose who succeeds George Afriyie going forward," he told TV3.

"I think Kwesi Nyantakyi is making the vice president position of the Ghana Football Association irrelevant. I don't understand why you should be saying things only to suit the Members of the FA but the next time you say anything unpleasant you are shown the exit.

"This is not good for our football because we need people who can aid in the development of our football and not this behaviour."

Asked if he will contest for the Ghana FA top post in 2019, the seasoned football administrator said, "I am yet to decide on that and when I am ready I will let everybody know."