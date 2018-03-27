Home | News | Nyantakyi making GFA vice president position irrelevant - Fred Pappoe

Nyantakyi making GFA vice president position irrelevant - Fred Pappoe

Dan Soko

Sports News of Wednesday, 25 April 2018

Source: GHANAsoccernet.com

Fred PappoeGFAFred Pappoe was Vice President under Nyantakyi's administration

Former vice president of the Ghana Football Association Fred Pappoe has indicated that the Kwesi Nyantakyi is making the position of the vice president of the Ghana FA extraneous.

On Tuesday, the Ghana Football Association released a statement through their twitter handle that vice president of the Ghana Football Association, George Afriyie has been relieved of his job.

Under Nyantakyi's thirteen-year reign as Ghana FA president, Fred Pappoe, Fred Crentsil and Randy Abbey were all relieved from their position as vice presidents without a clear explanation.

Mr Afriyie made a bold declaration of his intention to contest the nation's football governing body presidency when Kwesi Nyantakyi's reign expires in 2019.

But the Liberty Professionals director's declaration did not go down well with Kwesi Nyantakyi as well as some high ranking members of the FA, who believe the president has been betrayed by his second in command.

"I am not in the position to choose who succeeds George Afriyie going forward," he told TV3.

"I think Kwesi Nyantakyi is making the vice president position of the Ghana Football Association irrelevant. I don't understand why you should be saying things only to suit the Members of the FA but the next time you say anything unpleasant you are shown the exit.

"This is not good for our football because we need people who can aid in the development of our football and not this behaviour."

Asked if he will contest for the Ghana FA top post in 2019, the seasoned football administrator said, "I am yet to decide on that and when I am ready I will let everybody know."

Courtesy of GHANAsoccernet.com - Ghana's leading football news website. Click for more news.

Related Articles:

Comments:
This article has no comments yet, be the first to comment

Click Here to Comment on this Article

Article tags

No tags for this article

About the Author:

Dan Soko
Dan Soko is a short story author and web content editor. He has work appearing or forthcoming in over a dozen venues, including GhanaScoop, Nigeria Daily News and CapitalBay. When he’s not frightening strangers with his post and writing, he’s most likely frightening his wife Mimi and their two mischievous cats: Buttons and Snaps. You can visit him at www.ghananation.com/author/webby.

Most Watched Videos

Most Read News

Is There A Curse With Winning Big Money In The Lottery?

March 27, 2018
I’m not the first female artiste to expose my ‘sex organ’ on stage – Raquel

I’m not the first female artiste to expose my ‘sex organ’ on stage – Raquel

April 22, 2018

Wa UDS students raise red flag over ‘passport fraud’

April 23, 2018
Nigerian Who Escaped Horrific Gas Explosion In Malaysia Shares Miracle Story

Nigerian Who Escaped Horrific Gas Explosion In Malaysia Shares Miracle Story

April 06, 2018

Politics: George H.W. Bush hospitalized and in intensive care

April 23, 2018
Fake Journalists Scandal: ‘I’m innocent’- Sahnoon Mohammed

Fake Journalists Scandal: ‘I’m innocent’- Sahnoon Mohammed

April 20, 2018

Best Of The Web



Presidential Staffer Saga: Baako Lashes Out At Hypocritical, Inconsistent NDC And NPP

April 25, 2018

IGP Interdicts 3 Officers Over Alleged Sale Of AK-47 To Robber

April 25, 2018

2 Social Welfare Staff Arrested For Stealing, Selling Baby

April 25, 2018

Kate Quartey Papafio Wins Award

April 25, 2018

Ekow Blankson Hot Over ‘Insulting’ Actors

April 25, 2018

War On Tramadol- 6 Arrested In Tamale

April 25, 2018

YFM Launches 10th Anniversary Celebrations

April 25, 2018

Messi Richer Than Ronaldo

April 25, 2018

MOST POPULAR

UN council set for vote on preparing Western Sahara talks

April 23, 2018

Albert Adomah Named Aston Villa Player Of The Season

April 23, 2018

Match Report: Berekum Chelsea 2-1 Liberty Professionals

April 23, 2018

Dreams FC Hits Two Past Aduana Stars

April 23, 2018

SAD NEWS... Hearts of Oak PRO Kwame Opare Addo Father Passes On

April 23, 2018

Recent Comments

Most Popular Posts

I’m a changed person; I can’t sleep with Adjorlolo and son – Amarichest

April 22, 2018

Dare me with your ‘good’ English – Actress Rosemond Brown to critics

April 21, 2018

I ‘chop’ some Bhim nation girl and the ‘tonga’ was talking – Shatta Wale brags

April 20, 2018

My career is not dead; I am releasing an album tomorrow – Bisa Kdei

April 20, 2018

Actress: Juliet Ibrahim reveals her favorite ‘sex position’

April 13, 2018
>
News - Articles
Ghana Articles News
Go Up!