CAF President conferred Honorary Doctorate Degree in Law by UPSA

Sports News of Wednesday, 25 April 2018

Source: GHANAsoccernet.com

Ahmad Ahmad was awarded the doctorate for his immense contribution to football in Africa

The President of the Confederation of Africa Football (CAF) Ahmad Ahmad has been conferred an Honorary Doctorate Degree in Law by the University of Professional Studies Accra, Ghana and shall hence be known as Dr. Ahmad.

The CAF President and Africa’s most powerful football person was honoured with the degree following his immense contribution to the transformation of football on the African continent.

The award ceremony which came off on Wednesday saw Ahmad becoming the first major international sports personality to receive the award from the highly-rated university known for promoting industry.

The award recognizes Ahmad’s commitment to the promotion of the game in Africa and by extension Ghana, a country he has visited twice since becoming the President of CAF.

The University of Professional Studies said in its letter to Ahmad: ''The UPSA Management has nominated you for the award of an honorary Doctorate Degree.''

Vice chancellor Prof Abednego Amartey said the university was honoured to present the award to the former Madagascar minister of state.

''Particularly, we are substantially aware of the positive impact you have made in football arena both in Ghana and the internationally,'' Prof Amartey said.

The University of Professional Studies, Accra (UPSA) is a public university that provides both academic and business professional education in Ghana.