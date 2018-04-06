Major Mahama trial: Court selects 7-member jury

The late Major Maxwell Adams Mahama was lynched to death at Denkyira Boase

The Accra High Court has finally empaneled a seven member jury for the trial of the 14 people accused of killing Major Maxwell Adams Mahama.

The court on two occasions failed to get the full complement of the jury following Some of the potential jurors also pleaded with the court not to select them for various reasons.

But at Wednesday’s hearing, the last juror was successfully selected after the defence counsels had objected to two others.

The jury is made up of six males and one female.

Major Mahama, who was part of a military operation to stop illegal mining, was lynched at Denkyira Obuasi in the Central Region on May 29, 2017.

The accused persons standing trial include William Baah, the assembly member of Denkyira Obuasi.