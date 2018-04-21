UEFA Champions League: Mohammed Salah sets new African record in Champions League

Mohammed Salah on Tuesday night put up a scintillating performance that saw him emerge as the first African to score a double digit goals in the UEFA Champions League.

He registered a brace against his former side AS Roma and gave two assist as Liverpool won 5-2 in their first leg semi-finals game.

The goal increased his goal tally to 10, making him surpass Didier Drogba’s eight goals as the African with the highest goals in a single UEFA Champions League campaign.

Mohammed Salah who is on 31 league goals leads the pack in the run for the European golden boot award and has scored 43 goals in all competitions, which is quite impressive.

However, George Weah remains the only African to have ever won the topscorers award in the UEFA Champions League. This happened in the 1994-95 season, which was part of the reasons why he was crowned the FIFA Player of the Year and the European best in 995.

Mohammed Salah is trailing Cristiano Ronaldo, who is leading this season’s UEFA Champions League topscorer’s chat with 14 goals by four (5) goals.