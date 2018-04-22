Tech: The highly-anticipated OnePlus 6 — including its features, price, and release date — will be announced on May 16

OnePlus is announcing its upcoming smartphone, the OnePlus 6, on May 16.

Several details about the device are already confirmed, but we'll get the full picture at the launch event.

Smartphone maker OnePlus announced on Wednesday that it will launch the OnePlus 6 on May 16 at an event in London.

During the event, we'll learn more about the OnePlus 6's design, specs, features, and release date. With that said, there isn't much we don't know about the OnePlus 6 because the company has been releasing a steady flow of blog posts confirming several things about the upcoming device.

It'll run on the Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 processor. Combined with up to 8GB of RAM and the near-stock version of Android that OnePlus phones usually run, the OnePlus 6 should be one of the fastest smartphones you can buy when it's released.

We also know the OnePlus 6 will have an iPhone X-style notch on the display. The notch is a divisive design element: some don't mind it, others hate it. But OnePlus confirmed that it'll allow users to turn off the notch. That's to say the areas on either side of the notch can be blacked out, and they'll only display Android notifications.

The OnePlus 6 will also have a glass back, as confirmed by the company. A glass back could be there to support wireless charging — a feature that wasn't possible with metal backs from previous OnePlus models — but it's still unclear if the OnePlus 6 will actually include this feature.

Usually, I'd recommend that anyone interested in buying a OnePlus phone should wait until the new model is released once we know the launch date. However, OnePlus ran out of stock of the OnePlus 5T — the OnePlus 6's predecessor. You couldn't buy a OnePlus phone directly from the company on its website if you wanted to.

Anyone in the UK who's interested in attending the OnePlus event can buy tickets from OnePlus' website starting at £16 for an early bird ticket. Tickets will jump to £30 after Friday April 27. Attendees will get a goody backpack from OnePlus. For those outside the UK, the event will be streamed live.