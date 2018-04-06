Home | News | Busted: Facebook scammer exposed for allegedly swindling other users

Busted: Facebook scammer exposed for allegedly swindling other users

Dan Soko

A Ghanaian facebook user called Clarence Clark has been making a good living but it's not through legal means. His day to day activities involve making friends with strangers on the popular social media platform, manipulating them with sad stories and duping them of their hard earned monies.

But his "enjoyable period of fraud" came to an abrupt end when another facebook user called Randy Sky Boateng launched his own private investigation and got to know of Clarence's fraudulent behaviours.

According to Randy, Clarence uses different stories to trick his supposed "virtual friends" like him being an orphan, his unknown sister who is either dead or in a coma, his broken car or his land lord sacking him due to unpaid rent.

One user also shared his story of how Clarence and his girlfriend (whose name and identity is unknown) duped him of $1,500. Unknown to many, Clarence is still manipulating and defrauding many people. It's our hope that this story will reach the masses and educate them of people like him.

He also uses his facebook wall as a plea platform and publicly ask for money with his same old stories. He is also known have other facebook profiles like "Kwaku Kwaku".

Below are some of the screenshots of victims. Meanwhile, follow Pulse Ghana for more updates on this issue.

