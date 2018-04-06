Home | News | Divorce: My husband is violent, not my choice, wife tells court

Divorce: My husband is violent, not my choice, wife tells court

Dan Soko

A housewife, Maimuna Mohammed , on Wednesday begged a Mararaba Upper Area Court, in Nasarawa State, to dissolve her marriage to Saidu for alleged violence and irresponsible behaviour.

Maimuna told the court that Saidu was never her choice of husband, because she never loved him.

She said that she married Saidu under the Islamic rights  in Mambila, Taraba and the union was blessed with three children.

She alleged that Saidu always threatened her life and in the habit of beating her.

“He does not care for me and the children to the extent that he no longer feed us.

“There is no peace and love in the marriage. In fact, I always tried to endure him with the hope that he would change his behaviour.

“Unfortunately, he didn’t, rather he threatens my life at the slight provocation.

“He has no regards for me and disrespects me, so I can no longer continue with this marriage,” she said.

The petitioner also informed the court that the respondent was not her choice of husband, rather her family’s choice.

“The marriage between me and my husband was never my intention, because we were joined under the family rights.

”My family never allowed me to bring a man of my choice, but I had no option but to accept,” she added.

The respondent, Saidu, however, denied the allegations.

The judge, Mr Ibrahim Shekarau, adjourned the case until May 2 to allow the parties settle out of court.

Click Here to Comment on this Article

Article tags

No tags for this article

About the Author:

Dan Soko
Dan Soko is a short story author and web content editor. He has work appearing or forthcoming in over a dozen venues, including GhanaScoop, Nigeria Daily News and CapitalBay. When he’s not frightening strangers with his post and writing, he’s most likely frightening his wife Mimi and their two mischievous cats: Buttons and Snaps. You can visit him at www.ghananation.com/author/webby.

Most Watched Videos

Most Read News

India: Man Kept Dead Mother's Body' For Years

India: Man Kept Dead Mother's Body' For Years

April 06, 2018

Gov’t Rolls Out e-Gates Project At Ports

March 27, 2018
YouTube, Censorship and Nasim Aghdam

YouTube, Censorship and Nasim Aghdam

April 06, 2018
Arsene Wenger To Leave Arsenal: Who Will Replace Him?

Arsene Wenger To Leave Arsenal: Who Will Replace Him?

April 20, 2018
Nigerian Who Escaped Horrific Gas Explosion In Malaysia Shares Miracle Story

Nigerian Who Escaped Horrific Gas Explosion In Malaysia Shares Miracle Story

April 06, 2018
Ghanaian Movies Now On DStv And GOtv

Ghanaian Movies Now On DStv And GOtv

April 21, 2018

Best Of The Web



Presidential Staffer Saga: Baako Lashes Out At Hypocritical, Inconsistent NDC And NPP

April 25, 2018

IGP Interdicts 3 Officers Over Alleged Sale Of AK-47 To Robber

April 25, 2018

2 Social Welfare Staff Arrested For Stealing, Selling Baby

April 25, 2018

Kate Quartey Papafio Wins Award

April 25, 2018

Ekow Blankson Hot Over ‘Insulting’ Actors

April 25, 2018

War On Tramadol- 6 Arrested In Tamale

April 25, 2018

YFM Launches 10th Anniversary Celebrations

April 25, 2018

Messi Richer Than Ronaldo

April 25, 2018

MOST POPULAR

UN council set for vote on preparing Western Sahara talks

April 23, 2018

Albert Adomah Named Aston Villa Player Of The Season

April 23, 2018

Match Report: Berekum Chelsea 2-1 Liberty Professionals

April 23, 2018

Dreams FC Hits Two Past Aduana Stars

April 23, 2018

SAD NEWS... Hearts of Oak PRO Kwame Opare Addo Father Passes On

April 23, 2018

Recent Comments

Most Popular Posts

I’m a changed person; I can’t sleep with Adjorlolo and son – Amarichest

April 22, 2018

Dare me with your ‘good’ English – Actress Rosemond Brown to critics

April 21, 2018

I ‘chop’ some Bhim nation girl and the ‘tonga’ was talking – Shatta Wale brags

April 20, 2018

My career is not dead; I am releasing an album tomorrow – Bisa Kdei

April 20, 2018

Actress: Juliet Ibrahim reveals her favorite ‘sex position’

April 13, 2018
>
News - Articles
Ghana Articles News
Go Up!