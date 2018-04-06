Home | News | Finance: Boeing is taking off after earnings, but analysts warn of turbulence ahead (BA)

Finance: Boeing is taking off after earnings, but analysts warn of turbulence ahead (BA)

Dan Soko
  • Boeing posted earnings that topped analyst expectations on Wednesday, shrugging off trade war fears that have plagued the stock.
  • Volatility in the stock is likely to stick around, however, Credit Suisse warned.
  • Shares rose more than 2% following the earnings beat.
  • Follow Boeing's stock price in real-time here.

Shares of Boeing rose more than 2% in early trading Wednesday after the planemaker reported first quarter earnings that topped analysts' expectations and raised its forecasts.

The Everett, Washington-based company said it earned an adjusted $3.64 per share where analysts had expected $2.58, on revenues of $23.38 billion. Analysts had expected $22.23 billion.

Boeing sold a record 763 aircraft last year. Deliveries also rose in the first quarter, leading the company to up its full-year cash flow forecast to $15.0-$15.5 billion from $15 billion.

"Our team's strong first-quarter performance, combined with the positive market outlook across our businesses and our confidence in executing on our production and development programs, gives us a solid foundation to raise our guidance for the year," Dennis Muilenburg, CEO, said in a press release. "Going forward, we remain focused on our disciplined growth strategy, improved profitability and cash flow to ensure we meet our commitments to our customers and our shareholders."

Trade war fears had a slight impact on the stock earlier this year, keeping its price mostly flat since the end of January. However, those fears seem to have eased and the company's fundamentals remain strong, Credit Suisse told investors ahead of earnings.

"Boeing appears a natural casualty in a trade war, as one of the most visible American exporters, although we reiterate our view that most of the impact seems to be limited to the share price rather than the fundamentals (assuming no second-order effect of a deteriorating economic backdrop)," analyst Robert Spingarn said Monday.

"We think the volatility in the shares is likely to continue in the near-term, as trade rhetoric intensifies, potentially coupled with some growing pains with the ongoing production ramp."

'); }else{ document.write(''); fbAsyncIds.push('fwid7'); fbStatUrls.push('https://www.blick.ch/stats/?rt=1&objId=8302611&type=article&ctxId=3773&pubId=6&cat=news&meta=like&title=Boeing+is+taking+off+after+earnings%2C+but+analysts+warn+of+turbulence+ahead+%28BA%29&url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.pulse.com.gh%2Fbi%2Ffinance%2Fboeing-is-taking-off-after-earnings-but-analysts-warn-of-turbulence-ahead-ba-id8302611.html'); }} /* ]]> */

Click Here to Comment on this Article

Article tags

No tags for this article

About the Author:

Dan Soko
Dan Soko is a short story author and web content editor. He has work appearing or forthcoming in over a dozen venues, including GhanaScoop, Nigeria Daily News and CapitalBay. When he’s not frightening strangers with his post and writing, he’s most likely frightening his wife Mimi and their two mischievous cats: Buttons and Snaps. You can visit him at www.ghananation.com/author/webby.

Most Watched Videos

Most Read News

President George Weah Arrives In Ghana For 2-Day Visit

President George Weah Arrives In Ghana For 2-Day Visit

April 06, 2018
SAD NEWS... Former Kotoko Defender Kwaku Duah Is Dead

SAD NEWS... Former Kotoko Defender Kwaku Duah Is Dead

April 21, 2018
I’m a changed person; I can’t sleep with Adjorlolo and son – Amarichest

I’m a changed person; I can’t sleep with Adjorlolo and son – Amarichest

April 22, 2018
I’m not the first female artiste to expose my ‘sex organ’ on stage – Raquel

I’m not the first female artiste to expose my ‘sex organ’ on stage – Raquel

April 22, 2018
Arsene Wenger To Leave Arsenal: Who Will Replace Him?

Arsene Wenger To Leave Arsenal: Who Will Replace Him?

April 20, 2018
19 year-old jailed 10 years for defilement

19 year-old jailed 10 years for defilement

April 06, 2018

Best Of The Web



Presidential Staffer Saga: Baako Lashes Out At Hypocritical, Inconsistent NDC And NPP

April 25, 2018

IGP Interdicts 3 Officers Over Alleged Sale Of AK-47 To Robber

April 25, 2018

2 Social Welfare Staff Arrested For Stealing, Selling Baby

April 25, 2018

Kate Quartey Papafio Wins Award

April 25, 2018

Ekow Blankson Hot Over ‘Insulting’ Actors

April 25, 2018

War On Tramadol- 6 Arrested In Tamale

April 25, 2018

YFM Launches 10th Anniversary Celebrations

April 25, 2018

Messi Richer Than Ronaldo

April 25, 2018

MOST POPULAR

UN council set for vote on preparing Western Sahara talks

April 23, 2018

Albert Adomah Named Aston Villa Player Of The Season

April 23, 2018

Match Report: Berekum Chelsea 2-1 Liberty Professionals

April 23, 2018

Dreams FC Hits Two Past Aduana Stars

April 23, 2018

SAD NEWS... Hearts of Oak PRO Kwame Opare Addo Father Passes On

April 23, 2018

Recent Comments

Most Popular Posts

I’m a changed person; I can’t sleep with Adjorlolo and son – Amarichest

April 22, 2018

Dare me with your ‘good’ English – Actress Rosemond Brown to critics

April 21, 2018

I ‘chop’ some Bhim nation girl and the ‘tonga’ was talking – Shatta Wale brags

April 20, 2018

My career is not dead; I am releasing an album tomorrow – Bisa Kdei

April 20, 2018

Actress: Juliet Ibrahim reveals her favorite ‘sex position’

April 13, 2018
>
News - Articles
Ghana Articles News
Go Up!