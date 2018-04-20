Home | News | Politics: Spanish police made their largest bust of cocaine ever — hidden in a shipment of bananas

Politics: Spanish police made their largest bust of cocaine ever — hidden in a shipment of bananas

Dan Soko
  • Spanish police found nearly 9 metric tons of cocaine hidden in a shipment of bananas.
  • The shipment was the largest ever found by Spanish police and the most found in a shipping container in Europe.
  • Spain is a major transshipment point for drugs entering Europe.

Spanish police have made a record cocaine seizure, finding 8,740 kilos of the drug hidden among 1,080 boxes of bananas in a shipping container at the southern port of Algeciras.

The container was imported by a Colombian company, the Spanish national police said in a statement. It arrived in Spain on a ship from the Colombian port of Turbo, on the Caribbean coast in the northern state of Antioquia.

The stash was the largest ever seized by Spanish police and the largest quantity found in a single shipping container in Europe, the statement said. Six people had been arrested in relation to the find. Two were detained in Lyon, France, one in Algeciras, and three in Malaga, where police also seized two vehicles and a truck. The case is still open, according to the statement.

"The magnificent work of the security forces and bodies in the fight against drug trafficking makes it possible for numerous seizures to take place," Interior Minister Juan Ignacio Zoido said. "But today's is not just one more [seizure], because we are talking about the largest apprehension of cocaine in a container made up to now in Europe."

Spanish Interior Minister Juan Ignacio Zoido, right, watches officers inspect cocaine intercepted in a shipment of bananas, in Algeciras, Spain, April 25, 2018.play

Spanish Interior Minister Juan Ignacio Zoido, right, watches officers inspect cocaine intercepted in a shipment of bananas, in Algeciras, Spain, April 25, 2018.

(Juan Ignacio Zoido/Twitter)

Customs did not say when the bust was made though the shipment was last inspected by police on Sunday, according to the statement.

The bust tops a high-seas seizure of 7.6 metric tons of cocaine made in 1999, and the operation follows a bust in December of 6 metric tons of cocaine also in Algeciras, the Mediterranean's largest port and a transshipment hub used by firms to unload cargo and redistribute it in Europe or the Middle East.

Drug seizures involving shipping containers have increased considerably in recent years, rising sixfold between 2006 and 2016, according to the European Monitoring Center for Drugs and Drug Addiction. And bananas have been a particularly popular product in which to hide the illicit cargo.

In July 2016, prosecutors in Romania found 2.3 tons of cocaine hidden in crates of bananas from Colombia and other countries. In September 2016, police in Spain intercepted nearly 2,000 pounds of cocaine hidden in a commercial shipment of bananas from Colombia that arrived in Algeciras. In March 2017, Spanish police in Malaga and Valencia seized 37.5 pounds of cocaine — 15 pounds of which was hidden inside fake bananas made of resin. In April last year, German police intercepted what they believed to be 847 pounds of cocaine in a shipment of bananas that arrived in Hamburg from Ecuador.

(Reporting for Reuters by Paul Day; editing by Julien Toyer and Angus MacSwan)

Click Here to Comment on this Article

Article tags

No tags for this article

About the Author:

Dan Soko
Dan Soko is a short story author and web content editor. He has work appearing or forthcoming in over a dozen venues, including GhanaScoop, Nigeria Daily News and CapitalBay. When he’s not frightening strangers with his post and writing, he’s most likely frightening his wife Mimi and their two mischievous cats: Buttons and Snaps. You can visit him at www.ghananation.com/author/webby.

Most Watched Videos

Most Read News

Breaking News: Arsene Wenger to step down as Arsenal boss at the end of the season

Breaking News: Arsene Wenger to step down as Arsenal boss at the end of the season

April 20, 2018

UCC graduate kills himself after 3 years without a job

April 06, 2018
50-Yr Old Security Guard Jailed For Defilement

50-Yr Old Security Guard Jailed For Defilement

March 27, 2018
YouTube, Censorship and Nasim Aghdam

YouTube, Censorship and Nasim Aghdam

April 06, 2018

Actress: Juliet Ibrahim reveals her favorite ‘sex position’

April 13, 2018

Two granted GHC20,000.00 bail for defilement

April 23, 2018

Best Of The Web



Presidential Staffer Saga: Baako Lashes Out At Hypocritical, Inconsistent NDC And NPP

April 25, 2018

IGP Interdicts 3 Officers Over Alleged Sale Of AK-47 To Robber

April 25, 2018

2 Social Welfare Staff Arrested For Stealing, Selling Baby

April 25, 2018

Kate Quartey Papafio Wins Award

April 25, 2018

Ekow Blankson Hot Over ‘Insulting’ Actors

April 25, 2018

War On Tramadol- 6 Arrested In Tamale

April 25, 2018

YFM Launches 10th Anniversary Celebrations

April 25, 2018

Messi Richer Than Ronaldo

April 25, 2018

MOST POPULAR

UN council set for vote on preparing Western Sahara talks

April 23, 2018

Albert Adomah Named Aston Villa Player Of The Season

April 23, 2018

Match Report: Berekum Chelsea 2-1 Liberty Professionals

April 23, 2018

Dreams FC Hits Two Past Aduana Stars

April 23, 2018

SAD NEWS... Hearts of Oak PRO Kwame Opare Addo Father Passes On

April 23, 2018

Recent Comments

Most Popular Posts

I’m a changed person; I can’t sleep with Adjorlolo and son – Amarichest

April 22, 2018

Dare me with your ‘good’ English – Actress Rosemond Brown to critics

April 21, 2018

I ‘chop’ some Bhim nation girl and the ‘tonga’ was talking – Shatta Wale brags

April 20, 2018

My career is not dead; I am releasing an album tomorrow – Bisa Kdei

April 20, 2018

Actress: Juliet Ibrahim reveals her favorite ‘sex position’

April 13, 2018
>
News - Articles
Ghana Articles News
Go Up!